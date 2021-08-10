 Skip to main content
Coles County college students receive academic honors

  • Lakeview College of Nursing recognizes students who recently received their academic degrees: Trevor Davis, Mattoon, Davis received the College's prestigious Charline Grygiel award; Rachel Fishel, Arcola, Magna Cum Laude; Harold Henson, Paris; Teah Rasche-Hill of Paris; Macy Thilker, Casey.
  • Aurora University has named Reid Littleford of Charleston to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. 
  • Jacob Donaldson of Effingham, Tyler Homann of Altamont, Turner Pullen of Shelbyville, Nathan Schultz of Effingham, and Addie Smith of Altamont have all been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at McKendree University.
  • Abigail Geisler, of Mattoon, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's academic honor list at Baylor University.
  • Gracyn Kestner of Tuscola has graduated from Austin Peay State University.
  • Mattilyn Moon-Eaton, of Mattoon, graduated from Northern Illinois University.
  • Chloe Anderson of Mattoon; Mason Bergstrom of Mattoon; and Hector Lozano Escamilla of Arcola, achieved spring 2021 dean's list honors at Augustana College.
  • Erin Donovan of Sullivan was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Donovan was initiated at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
