Coles County educators eyeing new state graduation requirements

Proposed new high school graduation requirements in Illinois could necessitate that Coles County school districts accelerate planned curriculum changes and could limit students' ability to take elective classes.
That was the response from curriculum directors in the Charleston, Mattoon and Oakland districts to a bill calling for "rigorous learning standards" in computer science, minimum foreign language courses and more.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign the legislation. If so, the laboratory science requirement would be in place for students entering ninth grade during the 2024-2025 school year. The foreign language requirement is scheduled to take effect for students entering ninth grade for the 2028-2029 school year.
Mattoon High School's curriculum is already on track to meet the new state graduation requirements, the school district reported. For instance, Assistant Superintendent Christy Hild said the high school is fortunate to already offer Spanish and French as foreign language options, plus American Sign Language.
Hild also said the district's instructional technology has been evolving with its recent distribution of Chromebooks to all students as part of remote learning classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"No longer do we need traditional computer courses that teach basics, but needs have shifted to innovative content intended to help students use technology to improve their world," Hild said. "Through STEAM, robotics, and programming classes, we will provide learners with the opportunities they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world."
Hild said the district is trying to balance the requirements with its commitment to developing students' leadership skills and social-emotional awareness. She also said the district is committed to expanding options for all students in order to develop well-rounded graduates who have had the opportunity to pursue areas of interest.
"With our involvement in the competency-based education pilot program through the Illinois State Board of Education, our teams continue to look for ways to avoid 'either-or' choices that limit students' ability to take electives or find their passions," Hild said.
The Charleston school district is also working on a competency-based education program, though progress was slowed with adjustments to the coronavirus pandemic, district Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly said.
The legislation “might move that timeline up a bit,” Holly said. Nonetheless, the passing of the legislation is still “good timing,” though additional required courses would limit students’ elective classes, she said.
With the competency-based education plan, the Charleston district is already looking at high school courses and graduation requirements. Holly said the approach will be based on students’ interests and strengths. Opportunities for career and technical education, foreign language classes and other courses are part of the mix, she said.
“It all fits into what we’re looking at anyway as far as career options,” Holly said of the legislation.
Holly said she and Charleston High School Principal Aaron Lock will meet with the district’s curriculum council to discuss how the new state requirements would affect the district’s course design.
Oakland Superintendent Lance Landeck said mandates such as the proposed graduation requirements are many times made by legislators who feel they are providing opportunities for under-served populations. Landeck said he has no issues with ensuring all students have the same chances, but those who make these mandates often don't understand the actual impact they have on schools and students.
"Requiring two years of a foreign language means that students will be limited on the elective courses they can take," Landeck said. "Many times, that means they can not take a vocational class such as agriculture or industrial technology although those are the fields they plan to enter after graduation."
Landeck said Oakland's class size is small enough that it can make the requirement for two years of foreign language classes work within its current schedule. He said some larger schools will likely need to add additional sections of foreign language classes and hire additional teachers, which will be challenging due to a "major shortage of foreign language teachers right now."
Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, the lead sponsor of the bill, said it was designed to ensure that all students are properly prepared to have the opportunity to get into competitive colleges and universities.
“Our children should be graduating high school prepared to be productive adults, and that starts with what we require them to learn,” Lightford said.