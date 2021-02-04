Coles County educators eyeing new state graduation requirements

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The legislation “might move that timeline up a bit,” Holly said. Nonetheless, the passing of the legislation is still “good timing,” though additional required courses would limit students’ elective classes, she said.

With the competency-based education plan, the Charleston district is already looking at high school courses and graduation requirements. Holly said the approach will be based on students’ interests and strengths. Opportunities for career and technical education, foreign language classes and other courses are part of the mix, she said.

“It all fits into what we’re looking at anyway as far as career options,” Holly said of the legislation.

Holly said she and Charleston High School Principal Aaron Lock will meet with the district’s curriculum council to discuss how the new state requirements would affect the district’s course design.

Oakland Superintendent Lance Landeck said mandates such as the proposed graduation requirements are many times made by legislators who feel they are providing opportunities for under-served populations. Landeck said he has no issues with ensuring all students have the same chances, but those who make these mandates often don't understand the actual impact they have on schools and students.