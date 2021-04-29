 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coles County educators intrigued by Biden's preschool proposal
0 comments
alert top story

Coles County educators intrigued by Biden's preschool proposal

{{featured_button_text}}

President Joe Biden delivers his first speech to Congress and outlines his plans to make the wealthy pay more in taxes.

Charleston school district Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly said she “absolutely” believes preschool would benefit all students, especially because of the chance it offers young students to socialize with others.

Nevertheless, Holly said offering preschool for all students would require funding to hire additional staff and to meet space needs that the district’s buildings cannot currently accommodate.

“There would have to be support to make that happen,” Holly said.

Holly, Kristen

Holly

Holly offered that take on Thursday as she and other school officials in Coles County began assessing the proposal by President Joe Biden for universal preschool. During an address to Congress, he presented his call to provide $200 billion for free preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds.

Principal Jayme Holt of the Mattoon school district's Franklin Preschool said the school has an enrollment of up to 200 students, including those in its birth-age 3 program, but has a waiting list of more than 80 prospective pupils. Holt said Mattoon is a community where there is a need for additional preschool services, so she would welcome efforts to provide preschool for all.

"I think it's a wonderful idea and I would wholeheartedly support that," Holt said.

The principal said she hopes that any initiative to provide preschool for all would include opportunities for Franklin to expand its teaching staff and classroom space. She said their grant supported preschool program currently has two teachers leading full day classes and five teachers leading half day classes.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Principal Trent Duckett of St. John's Lutheran School in Mattoon said he wants to see more information about how Biden's proposal will affect preschool programs, including at Christian schools such as St. John's, but he welcomes additional support for early childhood education in general. St. John's offers preschool, along with its kindergarten-eighth grade programs.

Duckett said that there are many great preschools in the Mattoon area and that he is a "firm believer" that providing young children with educational structure early on helps create a foundation for success later in their lives. 

Watch now: Coles County residents share thoughts on Biden's start

Charleston's Holly said there’s an abundance of academic research that shows that children who attend preschool do better in kindergarten. She said preschoolers learn “those important skills” they need for “kindergarten readiness."

“It’s being in a classroom with children their own age,” Holly said. “They learn skills they need to start school and be successful.”

Holly said preschool classes address early academics such as learning letters and how to count days on a calendar. Some are starting to include crafts and movement exercises related to music and the arts, she added.

It might surprise some adults that kindergarten learning standards are now “pretty rigorous,” Holly also said. Students who have completed kindergarten are expected to be able to read and write full sentences, for example.

The Charleston school district has preschool classes for special education students, who attend Mark Twain Elementary School. The district’s Jefferson Elementary School is also the location of some Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education preschool classes that have special education and general education students.

Lake Land welcomes Biden's tuition-free proposal

Lake Land College has welcome President Joe Biden's call for offering universal two years of free community college.

Biden proposed in his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday that for $109 billion in federal money, people could attend community college tuition-free for two years.

“We support and applaud President Biden’s commitment to ensure a college education is accessible to all students as they embark on a path to a successful career," said Lake Land President Josh Bullock said. "We look forward to learning more about this proposal and how it would impact students in the future.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cost Pressures Driving Up Food Prices

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News