Coles County educators intrigued by Biden's preschool proposal

Charleston school district Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly said she “absolutely” believes preschool would benefit all students, especially because of the chance it offers young students to socialize with others.

Nevertheless, Holly said offering preschool for all students would require funding to hire additional staff and to meet space needs that the district’s buildings cannot currently accommodate.

“There would have to be support to make that happen,” Holly said.

Holly offered that take on Thursday as she and other school officials in Coles County began assessing the proposal by President Joe Biden for universal preschool. During an address to Congress, he presented his call to provide $200 billion for free preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds.