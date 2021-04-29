Coles County educators intrigued by Biden's preschool proposal

Charleston school district Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly said she “absolutely” believes preschool would benefit all students, especially because of the chance it offers young students to socialize with others.
Nevertheless, Holly said offering preschool for all students would require funding to hire additional staff and to meet space needs that the district’s buildings cannot currently accommodate.
“There would have to be support to make that happen,” Holly said.
Holly offered that take on Thursday as she and other school officials in Coles County began assessing the proposal by President Joe Biden for universal preschool. During an address to Congress, he presented his call to provide $200 billion for free preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds.
Principal Jayme Holt of the Mattoon school district's Franklin Preschool said the school has an enrollment of up to 200 students, including those in its birth-age 3 program, but has a waiting list of more than 80 prospective pupils. Holt said Mattoon is a community where there is a need for additional preschool services, so she would welcome efforts to provide preschool for all.
"I think it's a wonderful idea and I would wholeheartedly support that," Holt said.
The principal said she hopes that any initiative to provide preschool for all would include opportunities for Franklin to expand its teaching staff and classroom space. She said their grant supported preschool program currently has two teachers leading full day classes and five teachers leading half day classes.
Principal Trent Duckett of St. John's Lutheran School in Mattoon said he wants to see more information about how Biden's proposal will affect preschool programs, including at Christian schools such as St. John's, but he welcomes additional support for early childhood education in general. St. John's offers preschool, along with its kindergarten-eighth grade programs.
Duckett said that there are many great preschools in the Mattoon area and that he is a "firm believer" that providing young children with educational structure early on helps create a foundation for success later in their lives.
Charleston's Holly said there’s an abundance of academic research that shows that children who attend preschool do better in kindergarten. She said preschoolers learn “those important skills” they need for “kindergarten readiness."
“It’s being in a classroom with children their own age,” Holly said. “They learn skills they need to start school and be successful.”
Holly said preschool classes address early academics such as learning letters and how to count days on a calendar. Some are starting to include crafts and movement exercises related to music and the arts, she added.
It might surprise some adults that kindergarten learning standards are now “pretty rigorous,” Holly also said. Students who have completed kindergarten are expected to be able to read and write full sentences, for example.
The Charleston school district has preschool classes for special education students, who attend Mark Twain Elementary School. The district’s Jefferson Elementary School is also the location of some Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education preschool classes that have special education and general education students.