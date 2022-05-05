Coles County high school students showcase their business, services

MATTOON — More than a dozen young entrepreneurs from Coles County showcased their businesses and services Wednesday evening during the 2022 ClassE Trade Show.

The participating students have been developing their businesses during the course of the 2021-2022 academic year as part of the ClassE high school entrepreneur program. The trade show was a culminating event for them.

ClassE sessions meet at the Elevate entrepreneur development center on the north side of the Cross County Mall, where the trade show was held. Some of ClassE's clothing and jewelry sales entrepreneurs also plan to take part in the new Boutique Boulevard vendor fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the mall.

