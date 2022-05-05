Coles County high school students showcase their business, services

MATTOON — More than a dozen young entrepreneurs from Coles County showcased their businesses and services Wednesday evening during the
2022 ClassE Trade Show.
The participating students have been developing their businesses during the course of the 2021-2022 academic year as part of the ClassE high school entrepreneur program. The trade show was a culminating event for them.
ClassE sessions meet at the
Elevate entrepreneur development center on the north side of the Cross County Mall, where the trade show was held. Some of ClassE's clothing and jewelry sales entrepreneurs also plan to take part in the new Boutique Boulevard vendor fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the mall.
Cities with the most entrepreneurs
Self-employed entrepreneurs account for 10% of all workers, according to 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. But whether born out of necessity or desire, an increasing number of workers are taking the plunge and starting their own businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. After an initial drop in new business applications in early 2020, monthly business applications soared to record levels, and the most recent data shows that applications remain significantly higher than they were a few years ago.
New business applications soared during the pandemic
The recent escalation in new business formation is due to several factors. First, as many businesses cut back operations or shut their doors completely, a wave of newly-unemployed workers opened their own businesses in response. Additionally, a combination of business closures, supply chain problems, and changing consumer preferences created space in the market for new types of businesses to enter. Quit rates also reached record levels in recent months, as many workers have been driven by the pandemic to reassess their careers and start something of their own.
In total, new business applications increased by nearly 25% in the first year of the pandemic, but nearly a third of all applications were concentrated in two sectors: retail trade and professional, scientific, and technical services. Retail trade applications numbered 824,840 in 2020, or 19% of all applications. Professional service applications numbered over half a million, roughly 12% of the total.
Recent research from the University of Maryland indicates that the increase in new business applications has been driven largely by non-employer firms—such as sole proprietors, partnerships, or limited liability companies without employees.
Most new business applications in 2020 were in retail
While roughly one out of 10 U.S. workers are entrepreneurs, some regions of the country have far higher concentrations. Almost 17% of all workers in Montana and 14% of workers in Maine are self-employed in either their own incorporated or unincorporated businesses. Other states with large concentrations of entrepreneurs include Vermont (13.0%), Florida (12.5%), and Idaho (12.4%). On the other hand, self-employment in Rust Belt states like West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Indiana is less common. Just 6.8% of workers in West Virginia are entrepreneurs.
Montana and Maine have the highest concentrations of business owners
To find the metropolitan areas with the most entrepreneurs, researchers at
Commodity.com analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked metros according to the percentage of workers who are business owners. Researchers also calculated the total number of business owners, the total number of new business applications in 2020, median annual income for full-time business owners, and median annual income for all full-time workers. Only the 100 most populous metro areas were included in the analysis.
15. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 11.3% Total number of business owners: 36,315 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 11,132 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $45,000 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $48,000
14. Lancaster, PA
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 11.5% Total number of business owners: 31,500 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 3,919 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $60,000 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $54,000
13. Lafayette, LA
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 11.7% Total number of business owners: 27,264 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 7,620 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $50,000 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $48,000
12. Charleston-North Charleston, SC
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 11.8% Total number of business owners: 47,614 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 14,359 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $65,000 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $50,000
11. Austin-Round Rock, TX
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 11.8% Total number of business owners: 143,075 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 34,716 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $65,100 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $60,000
10. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 12.1% Total number of business owners: 47,947 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 6,898 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $70,000 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $60,200
9. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 12.2% Total number of business owners: 57,354 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 13,873 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $74,000 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $77,000
8. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 12.3% Total number of business owners: 68,738 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 29,830 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $50,000 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $50,000
7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 12.3% Total number of business owners: 766,024 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 198,477 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $52,000 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $55,000
6. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 12.8% Total number of business owners: 41,838 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 6,188 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $30,000 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $36,600
5. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 12.8% Total number of business owners: 44,029 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 13,000 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $55,000 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $45,000
4. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 13.0% Total number of business owners: 35,668 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 10,271 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $51,000 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $45,000
3. Asheville, NC
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 13.4% Total number of business owners: 31,283 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 4,810 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $42,250 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $42,250
2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 14.7% Total number of business owners: 439,795 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 217,834 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $41,000 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $45,000
1. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
Percentage of workers who are business owners: 16.4% Total number of business owners: 56,259 Total number of new business applications in 2020: 13,328 Median annual income for full-time business owners: $50,000 Median annual income for all full-time workers: $52,000
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud
