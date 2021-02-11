Coles County higher ed faculty wonder about COVID-19 vaccinations some already receiving

The county health department did include judges and some members of law enforcement in vaccinations when the vaccine became available to those age 65 and older last month. That wasn’t at the department’s discretion but allowed with the state guidelines, Stenger said. The judges and others fit into the current phase category of people who work in close proximity of jailed inmates, she said.

President Josh Bullock said Lake Land College has been developing a COVID-19 vaccination waiting list of faculty and staff so that it will be ready to get them inoculated as soon as the state moves into phase 1c of its plan.

Bullock said he is supportive of ongoing efforts to encourage the state to move the vaccination of college faculty up to phase 1b. He noted that Lake Land currently has faculty working with students in lab classes on campus, including in Allied Health Division programs.

"It's really important that we give them support by getting them vaccinated," Bullock said.