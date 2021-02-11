Coles County higher ed faculty wonder about COVID-19 vaccinations some already receiving

CHARLESTON — Bonnie Laughlin-Schultz enforces social distancing, sanitizes surfaces and keeps a face shield for emergencies this semester as she convenes in-person classes at Eastern Illinois University.
The associate professor of history decided to work in the classroom to help her students after nearly a year of online learning, but she worries about bringing COVID-19 home and infecting others.
As an extra precaution, Laughlin-Schultz said she tried wearing two masks during the 75-minute sessions, but that muffled her voice during lectures.
“I am very conscious of safety and of my students’ safety,” said Laughlin-Schultz. “I don’t want anyone anywhere near me because I don’t want to be infected or to infect any of them.”
Under the state’s vaccination plan, most college instructors won’t be eligible to receive COVID-19 inoculations until phase 1c, though their counterparts in primary schools can get the shots now.
That distinction frustrates higher education employees who say faculty and staff with in-person roles must be vaccinated with the same urgency, regardless of what grade level they teach.
“With a high likelihood of COVID-19 outbreaks at colleges and universities, along with reported community spread associated with these outbreaks, prioritizing higher education faculty and staff for the vaccine is necessary for our students’ futures and our communities’ well-being,” said John Miller, president of the University Professionals of Illinois.
The union represents employees at EIU and six other of the state’s 12 public universities, along with other college workers.
The Coles County Health Department asked about vaccinations for college instructors and state officials “reiterated” that they aren't included in the current phase of vaccinations, department Administrator Diana Stenger said.
Stenger said she contacted the Illinois Department of Public Health and said the county department is “fully aware” that instructors at the University of Illinois and Parkland College in Champaign County are getting the vaccine. She said she informed EIU officials of the state department’s response and plans to notify officials at Lake Land as well.
The county health department did include judges and some members of law enforcement in vaccinations when the vaccine became available to those age 65 and older last month. That wasn’t at the department’s discretion but allowed with the state guidelines, Stenger said. The judges and others fit into the current phase category of people who work in close proximity of jailed inmates, she said.
President Josh Bullock said Lake Land College has been developing a COVID-19 vaccination waiting list of faculty and staff so that it will be ready to get them inoculated as soon as the state moves into phase 1c of its plan.
Bullock said he is supportive of ongoing efforts to encourage the state to move the vaccination of college faculty up to phase 1b. He noted that Lake Land currently has faculty working with students in lab classes on campus, including in Allied Health Division programs.
"It's really important that we give them support by getting them vaccinated," Bullock said.
Phase 1c isn’t projected to begin until spring at the earliest. But under phase 1b, which started in late January, the state allows for “K-12 education workers including teachers, support staff and childcare workers” to schedule their doses.
While most colleges and universities continue to wait, the University of Illinois has started vaccinating select faculty. The UI invited instructors “teaching at least one in-person class for the Spring 2021 semester” to sign up for the vaccine, sowing confusion and jealousy at schools where the faculty isn’t eligible.
Awais Vaid, deputy administrator and epidemiologist at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said university instructors working in hospital or health care settings, already eligible under phase 1a or 1b, receive top priority.
A spokeswoman for Parkland in Champaign confirmed that faculty teaching in person this semester became eligible to sign up for the vaccine. She said most faculty working in person teach career and technical courses such as construction or manufacturing.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment about UIUC vaccinations or questions about higher education employees.
The UPI and the Illinois Federation of Teachers, are urging Pritzker to change the state’s plan.
In a joint statement, the two unions said their members are “wrongfully excluded” from phase 1b and circulated a petition calling for higher education employees to receive the vaccination at the same time as K-12 educators.
For Laughlin-Schultz, working in person brings heightened anxiety. While she could have continued teaching online, she said she felt a responsibility to help students who benefit from traditional instruction. Though some students are eager to learn together, she knows others are nervous just like her.
Dave Fopay and Rob Stroud contributed to this report.