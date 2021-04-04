Coles County invited to take to the trails in April for photo scavenger hunt

CHARLESTON — Community members are invited to take to the trails throughout April for a new photo scavenger hunt organized by the Coles County Master Naturalists.
The event will feature Douglas-Hart Natural Center in Mattoon, Lake Charleston, and Warbler Ridge and Fox Ridge State Park in rural Charleston. Hikers can take part by downloading a brochure at Coles County Takes to the Trails-2021 on Facebook, visiting all four trail systems, and submitting photos from each to the page by 5 p.m. April 30 to be eligible for prizes.
Event developer Kathryn Bulver said she took inspiration from her trip to Turkey Run State Park in 2019, when the Indiana Department of Natural Resources was holding a photo scavenger hunt at its parks. Bulver said she and Master Naturalist Hannah Schwanke were in the final stages of planning a Coles County event for April 2020 but had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the goals of the University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist Program is to help connect people with nature.
"We hope that our Takes to the Trails event will encourage people to discover some of the local trails they may not be familiar with, as well as get to know better the ones they have already visited," Bulver said. "Taking the time to look around and take photos can make you notice and appreciate your surroundings."
Bulver said the Master Naturalists partner with the Douglas-Hart Foundation and the Grand Prairie Friends land trust that owns and manages Warbler Ridge, so it was natural to include their trails in the event. Bulver said she also has gotten to know the Fox Ridge and Lake Charleston trails well through visits with a local hiking group.
"The Lake Charleston, Warbler Ridge and Fox Ridge trails system are 'hidden gems' in our area that offer what first-time visitors often find to be a surprisingly hilly landscape amidst an otherwise fairly flat terrain," Bulver said.
While Douglas-Hart does not have the glacier-carved ravines and hills like the other three sites, Bulver said the nature center packs a variety of habitats, plants, and animals into a relatively small space. She said it is home to prairie, woodland, wetlands and a pond, where visitors can often find turtles sunning on warm days.
Douglas-Hart is along DeWitt Avenue East in Mattoon, and the other three trail systems are off of Illinois Route 130 south of Charleston. Warbler Ridge has trailheads at Daileyville Road, which has a big parking lot, and at Bypass Road, which has a small lot. Brochures are available at both trailheads.
"(Warber Ridge) is a beautiful hiking location, and they keep improving it all the time," Bulver said.
Additional information on the photos scavenger hunt is available at the Coles County Takes to the Trails-2021 Facebook page, where information on the May 1 prize drawing will be posted. More information on the Master Naturalist program, which will begin training in August for new participants, is available at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/master-naturalists.