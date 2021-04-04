Coles County invited to take to the trails in April for photo scavenger hunt

CHARLESTON — Community members are invited to take to the trails throughout April for a new photo scavenger hunt organized by the Coles County Master Naturalists.

The event will feature Douglas-Hart Natural Center in Mattoon, Lake Charleston, and Warbler Ridge and Fox Ridge State Park in rural Charleston. Hikers can take part by downloading a brochure at Coles County Takes to the Trails-2021 on Facebook, visiting all four trail systems, and submitting photos from each to the page by 5 p.m. April 30 to be eligible for prizes.

Event developer Kathryn Bulver said she took inspiration from her trip to Turkey Run State Park in 2019, when the Indiana Department of Natural Resources was holding a photo scavenger hunt at its parks. Bulver said she and Master Naturalist Hannah Schwanke were in the final stages of planning a Coles County event for April 2020 but had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the goals of the University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist Program is to help connect people with nature.