Coles County school board candidate paperwork available

CHARLESTON — School board candidate packets for the April 4 consolidated election are available for pickup at the Coles County Clerks' Office in the courthouse.

County Clerk Julie Coe has reported that nominating petitions will be accepted for filing in the clerk's office beginning Dec. 12. The last day to file will be Dec. 19. The Charleston, Mattoon and Oakland school boards each represent districts with a unit office in Coles County. The school board election is nonpartisan, and board candidates do not run under political party affiliation.

For information regarding the duties of serving on a school board, contact the Illinois Association of School Boards at iasb.com/conference-training-and-events/training/. For additional information on the petition packets and filing, contact the clerk's office at 217-348-0523 or elections@colesco.illinois.gov.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

