Coles County schools see academic challenges, growth after pandemic

CHARLESTON — Coles County school district officials said the recently released Illinois Report Card shows the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on students' studies but also that academic results are recovering.

The 2022 report that the Illinois State Board of Education recently released highlights academic progress data, including graduation rates and ninth-graders on track to graduate.

On track ninth-graders have performed well enough academically in the core courses of English, math, science or social science and in other courses to have a high likelihood of graduating. The report also tracks the percentage of students who miss 10% or more of school days per year either with or without a valid excuse.

Charleston

For the Charleston school district, the report card showed that 72.2% of all of its ninth-graders in 2022 were on track to graduate compared to the state average of 86.6%. Charleston's pre-pandemic percentage of on track ninth-graders was 76% in 2019. Charleston's graduation rate for 2022 was 75.2% versus the state average of 87.3%, while that school district's graduation rate for 2019 was 83.6%.

Charleston's chronic absenteeism rate for 2022 was 34.5% compared to the state average of 29.8%. The school district's chronic absenteeism rate for 2019 was 23.1%.

Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Kristen Holly said the report card data shows the results that the district had anticipated after students missed out on in-person instruction while schools were closed during the pandemic. She said the district saw decreases in attendance rates and some achievement scores that it will need to continue to address but also saw academic growth.

"Our test scores are up at the high school this year over last year," said Principal Aaron Lock.

For example, Lock said the percentage of 11th graders meeting Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) performance levels increased from 18.8% in 2021 to 26.9% in 2022 and those exceeding increased from 5.5% to 9.6%. He also noted that the state board listed Charleston High School as a "commendable" school, which is one that has no underperforming student groups and a graduation rate greater than 67%.

Holly said academic growth has been helped by programs such as individualized extra help and summer school across grade levels, plus the high school's What I Need (WIN) Time. She said WIN is a class period during students get caught up while working with teachers in small groups, build relationships, and talk about career and college opportunities. Holly said she is grateful to the district's educators, students and parents for their efforts during and after the pandemic.

"We have work to do, but we are surrounded by excellent, hard working, committed people with the best interest of students at heart. Charleston is committed to the efforts needed to recover learning loss," Holly said.

Mattoon

For the Mattoon school district, the report card showed that 85.4% of all its ninth-graders in 2022 were on track to graduate compared to the state average of 86.6%. Mattoon's pre-pandemic percentage of on track ninth-graders in 2019 was 85.5%. Mattoon's graduation rate for 2022 was 86.4% versus the state average of 87.3%, while the district's graduation rate for 2019 was 90%.

Mattoon's chronic absenteeism rate for 2022 was 36% compared to the state average of 29.8%. The district's chronic absenteeism rate for 2019 was 13.5%.

Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Christy Hild said she is pleased with the results that the district has seen in the report card despite the challenges caused by schools shutting down and switching to remote learning during the pandemic.

"We have had a number of students whose learning needs shifted significantly after the pandemic," Hild said.

To help meet those needs, Hild said the district expanded its summer school program and its efforts to provide personalized support during the school day for students requiring extra academic assistance. She said all students at the high school, which received a "commendable" designations, have a Wave Time advisory period to set and work on achieving academic goals, and building relationships with their peers and instructors. She said similar class periods are offered at the middle school and the elementary schools.

Hild said the district has seen academic growth in specific student demographic areas, as well. For example, Mattoon's number of Hispanic ninth-graders on track to graduate, 94.1%, exceeded the state average of 83.8%.

"We are very proud of our students' results, recognizing we still have learning to recover and challenges ahead," Hild said.

Oakland

For the Oakland school district, the report card showed that 88.2% of all its ninth-graders in 2022 were on track to graduate compared to the state average of 86.6%. Oakland's pre-pandemic percentage of on track ninth-graders in 2019 was 100%. Oakland's graduation rate for 2022 was 76.2% versus the state average of 87.3%, while that school district's graduation rate for 2019 was 94.4%.

Oakland's chronic absenteeism rate for 2022 was 17.1% compared to the state average of 29.8%. The district's chronic absenteeism rate for 2019 was 12.9%.

Superintendent Lance Landeck said the state report card results do show the effects of the pandemic, particularly in regard to lingering issues with absenteeism after students have returned to in-person instruction. Still, he said the results also reflect that Oakland has small class sizes for a small student body that stood at 70 high school students and 187 total students in 2021-2022.

"One student counts for a large percentage. One student can have a large impact on the score overall," Landeck said. For example, two or three ninth-graders not passing algebra can throw off the district's percentage for being on track to graduate. "Our goal is to have all 100 percent on track again."

The district's efforts to help students catch up academically include starting a tutoring program on Tuesdays and Thursdays for junior high students and starting an after-school program for elementary school students.

In addition, Landeck said the district has noticed that some young students have had trouble with standing in line, playing well with others, and other basic practices at school after spending so much time away from public settings during the pandemic. Consequently, he said the district has split its first-grader group into two classes that each have 10-11 students so they can get more individualized attention.

"We are having to get the social aspect of it down before attaching the academics stuff," Landeck said.