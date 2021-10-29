Coles County schools taking steps to keep students on track

CHARLESTON — The first set of data for the Illinois State Board of Education Report Card is out, but it does not include much information about how schools are performing. Assessment data and a summative designation of how each school is faring were not included.

ISBE released general and financial data included in the report card on Friday. Schools were able to delay assessment from the 2021 spring semester to this fall, so ISBE did not have district-level assessment data available. The U.S. Department of Education waived the requirement for an overall, or summative, designation for the 2021 report, so ISBE did not issue them. Last year ISBE re-issued its 2019 designations.

Statewide trends that have emerged from the available data include increases in teacher retention and in students taking advanced placement and dual credit classes, ISBE said in a press release.

“Considering the circumstances schools were operating under, (the increase in advanced courses) is really great news,” State Superintendent Carmen Ayala said in a media briefing earlier this week.

ISBE warned against some comparisons to the 2020 report card, but the changes of the pandemic lasted through the 2020-21 school year and now into the 2021-22 year as well.

Christy Hild, assistant superintendent for student services for the Mattoon school district, said not having access to the full Report Card data is not a problem for the district because it already has regularly updated information internally on student achievement, classroom behavior and other issues that is closely monitored.

"I know every day exactly where of our kids are," Hild said of this data. "That allows us to make adjustments throughout the year."

The overall number of teachers, and teacher retention, increased statewide. Retention increased by 1.2 percentage points to 87.1 percent.

Hild said Mattoon's high school teacher retention rate is 90.5 percent, the highest it has been since 2017. She credited the retention rate to the district offering competitive wages and benefits, including professional development and wellness programs.

"Over the last three years, we have been really intentional with investing in people," Hild said. "We are really trying to support the whole person, and I think that makes a big difference."

Oakland Superintendent Lance Landeck said that, like many districts across Illinois, they have had difficulties filling all of their teaching positions this year. He said they are currently utilizing a long-term substitute teacher in a high school special education room and they are using Illinois Virtual School to offer Spanish. They are continuing to advertise both positions.

"We are also in regular communications with universities that have teacher preparation programs to see if they have any students that will be graduating soon that will be qualified for those positions," Landeck said.

Eastern Illinois University's College of Education, for instance, has been ramping-up efforts to pull-in more education students from different ages and demographics to fulfill the statewide teacher shortage. This includes programs geared toward helping members of the adult population receive an education to become a teacher, online and remote programs, and more.

The college is working in conjunction with the ISBE on these initiatives, said Stephen Lucas, the associate dean of EIU's College of Education. While the education enrollment has remained level from last year's enrollment, they are posed to expand.

"We're not relying just on traditional-age college students to meet that shortage, because it's really acute, and it's getting more difficult every year," said Lucas.

The need for teachers spans from early-elementary education through high school, said Lucas.

Throughout Illinois, there has been a decline in the percentage of ninth-grade students considered "on track," or earning at least five course credits and having no more than one F per semester.

Ayala said being on track in ninth grade is one of the best indicators of graduating from high school, Ayala said. In Illinois, the number of students on track declined from 86.6 percent in 2019 to 82.2 percent in 2021.

Hild said the rate of Mattoon ninth-graders on track academically is 86.8 percent, noting that these students were seventh-graders in middle school when the pandemic began. She said Mattoon High School organizes its ninth-grade class into two teams to coordinate classroom instruction and tests for each group's students, and to build closer relationships among them. She said they also assign each ninth-grader to an upperclassman mentor through the BIONIC program.

"For students that are considered ninth grade not on track, we assure they not only get the classes they need to get them back on track, but we also provide additional academic support for those students," Landeck said of Oakland. "Being such a small district, one or two students can change percentages drastically."

Landeck said two of the students listed as not on track are no longer students at Oakland High School. He said those two students not being a part of the district's calculation changes its percentage of ninth-graders on track from 77 percent to 85 percent.

Charleston School District is anticipating further need for programs to get students back on-track for graduation, said Charleston Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly.

"We will have a large-scale summer school again," said Holly. "And we are also doing extended day-tutoring right now."

The full data associated with the report card is not expected to be out until April, as some schools delayed standardized testing to this fall. Most district-level assessment data is expected to be released in early December. The report card can be accessed at illinoisreportcard.com.

