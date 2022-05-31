 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coles Moultrie Co-Op donation to Lake Land College

Co Op donation to LLC

Pictured, left to right, Kellie Niemerg, Foundation Awards & Corporate Relations Coordinator; Josh Bullock, LLC President; Amy Borntrager, CMEC CEO; and Christi Donsbach, Executive Director for College Advancement.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative recently donated to the Lake Land College Foundation.

CoBank matched the contribution for a total of $2,000 given to the school to be used for cooperative's annual scholarship through the Foundation.

This donation will support area students seeking a degree or certificate in Technology or GIS programs.

