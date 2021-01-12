 Skip to main content
Coles-Moultrie Electric offering scholarships
Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative will be awarding six $500 scholarships in 2021 to assist members or dependents with their college education. 

One of the cooperative’s guiding principles is education, training, and information. This is one of the reasons they provide annual scholarships to area students. This information has been shared with local area high school guidance counselors and applications must be received  no later than April 30.

For more information, visit www.cmec.coop, email info@cmec.coop or call (217) 235-0341.

