Coles-Moultrie Electric offering scholarships

MATTOON — Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative will be awarding six $500 scholarships, along with a $1,000 Randall Beasley Memorial Scholarship, in 2022 to assist members or dependents with their college education. 

One of the cooperative’s guiding principles is education, training, and information. This is one of the reasons they provide annual scholarships to area students. This information has been shared with local area high school guidance counselors and applications must be received no later than Saturday, April 30.

For more information, visit www.cmec.coop, email cbradbury@cmec.coop or call 217-235-0341.

