Coles-Moultrie scholarships awarded

MATTOON — Coles Moultrie Electric of Mattoon has announced two local students that have received memorial scholarships.

Garrett Sigrist of Arcola has been selected to receive the first Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative Randall Beasley Memorial Scholarship. Ryleigh Hawkins of Mattoon has been selected to receive the Earl W. Struck Memorial Scholarship.

Garrett is the son of Michael and Lisa Sigrist and will be attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the Grainger College of Engineering program.

Ryleigh is the daughter of Kelsey and John Hawkins. Kelsey Hawkins is a Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative Service representative. Ryleigh plans to attend Lake Land College in the fall.

The Randall Beasley Memorial Scholarship scholarship honors long time employee Randall Beasley who served the cooperative from 1948-1988 retiring as the director of Member Services. He was a power use advisor and editor of “Hi-Lites on the Hi-Lines,” advising members about wiring equipment, heating, plumbing, air conditioning and insulation.

Beasley also had a column each month called “Watts My Line”. He served in the Navy during World War II and was known for his thoroughness and technical knowledge.

This scholarship was made possible by Beasley daughter, Sue Meyer, of Lerna.

The Earl W. Struck Memorial Scholarship is one of twelve Illinois Electric Cooperative scholarships awarded each year administered by the Illinois Community College System Foundation.

Earl Struck served as president/CEO of the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives from 1994-2006.

