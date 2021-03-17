Community forum set for March 25 on Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall

CHARLESTON — A forum for community members is one of seven such events an Eastern Illinois University committee has in place for discussion on possibly changing the name of the university's Douglas Hall.
The community forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, will go along with events for various EIU student groups, faculty and staff that will take place during the next few weeks, the university's Naming Committee announced Wednesday.
All of the forums will be conducted remotely with access available through the Zoom videoconferencing format and will require entering a meeting ID number and passcode.
For the community forum, the meeting ID will be 943 8017 6654. The passcode will be EIU1845.
The Naming Committee is using the forums and responses to a survey to gather public input on its mission from EIU President David Glassman for a recommendation on the name of the residence hall.
Douglas Hall and is neighboring Lincoln Hall were named in recognition of the debates between Stephen Douglas and Abraham Lincoln during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign, one of which took place in Charleston.
Glassman said he wanted to revisit the issue, which dates to 2010, because of concerns of the connection between Douglas and slavery. He said the matter deserved reconsideration because of the current climate and discussion about racial injustice.
The forum schedule the committee announced Wednesday also included one open to all EIU students as well as three others for specific student groups.
Among the others will be one for members of the university's Black Student Union and others that EIU Vice President Ken Wetstein, the committee's facilitator, described as "affinity groups."
The groups are those "most exposed to racism" and "we want to make sure their voices are heard," Wetstein said.
The other student forums will be for the student government body along with the fraternity and sorority governing council, and for the student residence hall association. Forums for faculty and staff are also scheduled.
During the forums, participants and viewers will be told how they can respond to a survey the committee is also using to get public input.
The survey will ask if Douglas Hall's name should be retained or changed. Those who take part will be limited to a one-time response.
Also during Wednesday's committee meeting, Wetstein shared an email from retired EIU English professor Michael Leddy, who said changing the building's name was "long overdue."
Issues of racial injustice have come more to the forefront since the last time the issue was discussed and a current student "would be mortified" to live in a building with its current name, Leddy said.
The committee's eventual recommendation will go to Glassman, who can accept, reject or modify it.
Any formal decision on changing the building's name would be up to the university's Board of Trustees, with the work presently on track for any recommendation to go to the board during its meeting in June.