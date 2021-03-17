Community forum set for March 25 on Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall

Douglas Hall and is neighboring Lincoln Hall were named in recognition of the debates between Stephen Douglas and Abraham Lincoln during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign, one of which took place in Charleston.

Glassman said he wanted to revisit the issue, which dates to 2010, because of concerns of the connection between Douglas and slavery. He said the matter deserved reconsideration because of the current climate and discussion about racial injustice.

The forum schedule the committee announced Wednesday also included one open to all EIU students as well as three others for specific student groups.

Among the others will be one for members of the university's Black Student Union and others that EIU Vice President Ken Wetstein, the committee's facilitator, described as "affinity groups."

The groups are those "most exposed to racism" and "we want to make sure their voices are heard," Wetstein said.