Community Foundation scholarship applications open high school students

MATTOON — Several scholarship applications are now available through Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.

Michael Alan Fuller II Memorial Scholarship

The Michael Alan Fuller II Memorial Scholarship provides assistance for Mattoon High School seniors pursuing higher education and is available to full-time students planning to attend a two or four-year college or university, or vocational/technical school.

The scholarship has been made possible by donations from friends and family of Michael Alan Fuller II known as Alan. In 2004, at the age of 35, Alan died as a result of a single-car accident on an icy road in Montana. For 11 years, family and friends gathered at the "BIG AL Golf Classic" to raise money for scholarships and honor Alan's love of life and desire to help others.

To continue Alan’s legacy of generosity his parents, Michael and Carol Fuller of Mattoon, created a scholarship fund with Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.

Applicants will need a high school transcript, ACT or SAT scores (if applicable), and college financial aid information.

Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship

The Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship is open for current seniors and graduates of Mattoon High School pursuing a degree related to visual or performing arts.

To complete the application process, applicants must first complete the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Common Scholarship Application and then complete the Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship application.

The Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship was created to provide college scholarships to one or more Mattoon graduates who major or will major in visual or performing arts.

The scholarship was named in honor of Carl Lebovitz and James K. Lively, formerly of Mattoon. Lively worked as a freelance translator of many Slavic languages and was a patron of the arts during all of his adult life. He died in 1998.

Lebovitz, also a language translator, was a founding member of the Mattoon Arts Council and a patron of the arts throughout his life. He participated in local theatrical productions over the years, and was the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier's arts reviewer-at-large for 30 years. Lebovitz died in 2009.

The Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship has reached its ninth year of awarding scholarships to applicants who are graduates of Mattoon High School and major in the visual or performing arts.

MHS Alumni Scholarship

The MHS Alumni Scholarship for graduating seniors was established in 2011 by friends and alumni of Mattoon High School. With more than $330,000 in permanent endowment, nearly $82,000 in scholarships have been awarded.

Applicants will need a high school transcript, ACT or SAT scores (if applicable), and college financial aid information.

John L., Harry L. and Catherine H. Smysor Scholarship

The John L., Harry L., and Catherine H. Smysor Scholarship is open to current seniors and graduates of Windsor High School and dependents of Windsor High School alumni. Applicants will need a high school or college transcript, ACT or SAT scores (if applicable), and college financial aid information.

Applicants for both the MHS Alumni and Smysor Scholarships must complete the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Common Scholarship application, a general application that determines the applicant’s eligibility for one or more of the Community Foundation’s scholarships. Once submitted, applicants will provide supplemental information for additional applications.

Applications for all scholarships are available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships, and the deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 11.

For more information, contact Kristen Bertrand, Program Officer, at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.

