Community Foundation scholarship applications open to Mattoon High School students

MATTOON — Scholarship applications are now available through Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. The Community Foundation will award more than $300,000 in scholarships this year. The scholarship application is available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships, and the deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.

The following scholarships are available in Mattoon: the A.D. Williams, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, the Lebovitz Lively Arts Scholarship, the Michael Alan Fuller II Scholarship, the Daisy H. Mason Scholarship, the William, Agnes, & Elizabeth Burgess (Osborne) Memorial Scholarship, and the Mattoon High School Alumni Scholarship.

Applicants must complete the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Common Scholarship application, a general application that determines the applicant’s eligibility for one or more of the Community Foundation’s scholarships. Once submitted, applicants will provide supplemental information for additional applications.

Applicants will need a high school or college transcript, ACT or SAT scores (if applicable), and college financial aid information.

Many of the Community Foundation scholarships are open to high school seniors, college students (including graduate students), and adults returning to college after several years in the workforce.