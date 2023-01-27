Couple brings driving safety message to Charleston teens

CHARLESTON — John Anderson was driving down a highway in 2015 when he happened upon a stranded motorcyclist who had been unable to get help from passing motorists.

That got the Springfield-area resident, who was a volunteer firefighter for 10 years and a fire medic, thinking about ways to assist others in such situations. He and his wife, Vivian Pratt Anderson, subsequently launched their Distress Bandanna emergency flag for stranded motorists in 2017 and started partnering with driving safety programs throughout Illinois and Indiana.

"We try to do whatever we can," Anderson said on Friday after he and Vivian spoke to driver's education students at Charleston High School through a partnership with Ameren Illinois.

One of the main focuses of the Charleston presentations was on downed power lines. Ameren reported that Illinois Department of Transportation figures show that each year in the state, more than 3,000 distracted drivers leave the roadway and strike a power pole. In some cases, live lines fall on top of the vehicle. Ameren reported that exiting the vehicle in these situations could be a fatal mistake.

The Andersons handed out Ameren safety tips advising the students not leave their vehicle in those cases, and instead call 911 and wait for the power company to arrive. If they notice smoke or fire in their vehicle, they are advised to jump out with both feet together and without touching the car and ground at the same time. Then, they need to shuffle or hop as far away as they can with both feet together.

Each student received these tips as part of a pack that also included a Distress Bandanna. Vivian Pratt Anderson said stranded motorists can use these white and orange emergency flags day or night to signal for help, noting the flags include reflective material strips made by 3M. She said drivers should stay in their vehicle while hanging the bandanna out their window or from a side mirror.

"The fatal zone for stranded motorists is right around your vehicle," she said, explaining that motorists have been killed while stepping outside their vehicles to seek help or make repairs along busy roadways.

The Distress Bandanna also can be used in a first aid role. John Anderson recruited one student in each driver's education class to help him demonstrate how these emergency flags can be used to apply pressure to a wound or be twisted into "rough-and-ready makeshift" tourniquets and wrists splints.

Students such as Jace Boyce, Nathaniel Cutler and Addison Daugherty indicated they could feel the increase in pressure as the presenter used a pen or stick to twist the tourniquet to stop the imagined flow of blood. John Anderson said tourniquets hurt, but those using them need to explain to the accident victim that this binding is necessary.

"The goal is to keep them from bleeding to death and dying," he said.

Vivian Pratt Anderson said they shortened each presentation to approximately 20 minutes on Friday due to Charleston High School having an early dismissal. She said the presentations are normally 55 minutes each and cover other topics such as distracted driving, drowsy driving, the Move Over Law, and seatbelt usage.

"Our initiative has presented a total of 1,940 classroom teen driver safety presentations impacting 75,000 teen drivers in Illinois and Indiana," Vivian Pratt Anderson said.

