COVID-19 takes a toll on Lake Land total enrollment

MATTOON — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Lake Land College's total student headcount enrollment, which decreased by 8.1% from spring 2020 to the current spring semester.

Lake Land's Board of Trustees heard this report at its meeting Monday night as part of the spring semester 10th day enrollment summary, but also heard that the college's student retention and its drawing power for area high school graduates remain steady.

"The (report) is a snapshot of what enrollment looks like right now," said interim Vice President for Student Services Valerie Lynch, adding that enrollment will increase throughout the spring semester as other courses begin. She also noted that the report does not include students in Illinois Department of Corrections education program classes and in various short term training courses.

The 10th day report showed that total headcount enrollment decreased by 8.1%, 347 students, from 4,301 students in spring 2020 to 3,954 this semester. The report also showed that total full time equivalent credit hour enrollment decreased by 12.3%, 359.6, from 2,922.7 to 2,563.1 during that same timeframe.