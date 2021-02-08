COVID-19 takes a toll on Lake Land total enrollment

MATTOON — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Lake Land College's total student headcount enrollment, which decreased by 8.1% from spring 2020 to the current spring semester.
Lake Land's Board of Trustees heard this report at its meeting Monday night as part of the spring semester 10th day enrollment summary, but also heard that the college's student retention and its drawing power for area high school graduates remain steady.
"The (report) is a snapshot of what enrollment looks like right now," said interim Vice President for Student Services Valerie Lynch, adding that enrollment will increase throughout the spring semester as other courses begin. She also noted that the report does not include students in Illinois Department of Corrections education program classes and in various short term training courses.
The 10th day report showed that total headcount enrollment decreased by 8.1%, 347 students, from 4,301 students in spring 2020 to 3,954 this semester. The report also showed that total full time equivalent credit hour enrollment decreased by 12.3%, 359.6, from 2,922.7 to 2,563.1 during that same timeframe.
Lynch said surveys have indicated that community colleges throughout Illinois have experienced comparable decreases in enrollment during the ongoing pandemic. She said Lake Land has seen the pandemic discourage some students from enrolling in classes that have in-person lab components and it disrupt some academic programs, such as the college not being able to offer freshman dental hygiene classes this year.
Still, Lynch said she was encouraged by Lake Land's student retention rate remaining steady. A total of 1,967 of Lake Land's students, 72%, continued their enrollment from the fall semester to the spring.
In addition, Lynch said Lake Land's drawing power for area high school graduates remains steady. Of the 1,137 area students who enrolled in college during the school year after their graduation, 603 of them (53%), went to Lake Land. Lake Land was followed by Eastern Illinois University, Indiana State University, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.
"I'm happy to report that we are number one on that list," Lynch said.