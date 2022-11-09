Cumberland FFA attends 95th National FFA Convention

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pictured, from left, back row: Austen Scott, Ryker Koester, Austin Carlen, Brandon Himes, Lucas Smith, Lance McElravy, and Ross Ryder. Back row: Gracie Dittamore, Madison Reeder, Kaitlyn Hemmen, Ashlyn McCullough, Kaylee Myers, Kenley Carr, and Taylor Neal.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Cumberland FFA attended the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

While at the convention, the chapter attended workshops at the convention center and toured the Expo and Career Fair. At the accompanying workshop, they learned how to be a leader and how to better communicate with other members.

After that, the chapter went to Top Golf and the rodeo while becoming closer as a chapter.

