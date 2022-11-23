Cumberland FFA competes in Ag Sales competition

NEOGA — The Cumberland FFA finished third in a recent Section 20 Ag Sales competition at Neoga to compete.
The team consisted of Kaitlyn Hemmen, Gracie Dittamore, Paige Dittamore, and Ellie Strader.
The competition consisted of taking a test and completing mock sales both as individuals and as a team selling Purina Feed.
Gracie Dittamore placed second and Paige Dittamore placed third in her room.
