Cumberland FFA competes in Ag Sales competition

Cumberland FFA, Neoga Trip

Cumberland FFA members Kaitlyn Hemmen, left, Gracie Dittamore, Paige Dittamore and Ellie Strader.

 Submitted photo

NEOGA — The Cumberland FFA finished third in a recent Section 20 Ag Sales competition at Neoga to compete.

The team consisted of Kaitlyn Hemmen, Gracie Dittamore, Paige Dittamore, and Ellie Strader.

The competition consisted of taking a test and completing mock sales both as individuals and as a team selling Purina Feed.

Gracie Dittamore placed second and Paige Dittamore placed third in her room.

