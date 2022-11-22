 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

Cumberland High School students visit Booth Library

  • 0
Booth Cumberland Visit

Pictured with staff members at Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library are Cumberland High School English students and their teachers.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Students from Cumberland High School visited Booth Library on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.

The English students were given a tour of the library, followed by a library overview from librarians Steve Brantley and Amy Odwarka. Students then completed a “Knowledge Hunt” that required them to locate items and exhibits throughout the building.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the meaning behind Black Friday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News