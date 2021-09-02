Cumberland School District cancels classes amid rising COVID cases

GREENUP — The Cumberland School District is extending the Labor Day weekend with two emergency days Friday and Tuesday due to a high COVID-19 case count.

"Through continued consultation with the Cumberland County Health Department, the district has decided to utilize two of its five emergency days in order to deep clean the school buildings and provide extra days for quarantined and isolated staff and students to return," the district reported in a notice to students and parents.

According to the notice, the school buildings will be closed for five full days and all classes will be canceled for Friday and Tuesday. School will resume on Wednesday. The notice reported that outside home extracurricular events will continue, along with away events. The emergency days will be made up April 8 and April 22.

"Currently, the district COVID positive numbers are 73 for the first 15 days of the school year," the notice reported. "To put this into context, last school year there were 63 total confirmed positive student cases for the entire school year, August 2020 through May 2021."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

District officials could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon. The Cumberland school board scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday in the high school gymnasium. During a live stream of the meeting on the Cumberland County News and Information page on Facebook, parents could be heard asking questions about the five-day school campus shutdown.

Agenda items included proposed votes on approving the revised reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year, approving safety and security measures and employing an additional school nurse and assistant technology/public information director.

The Cumberland County Health Department reported Tuesday morning on its Facebook page that it had been notified of 90 additional COVID-19 cases since its last update on Aug. 22, including 51 youths ages 0-19.

Subsequently, the health department reported that 38 positive cases were identified on Tuesday and 25 on Wednesday. Health department officials could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.