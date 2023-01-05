Daughters of the American Revolution to hold book club in Mattoon

MATTOON — Members of the Governor Edward Coles-Sally Lincoln Chapter, National Society Daughters of the Revolution will host a Revolutionary War Book Club review at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Mattoon Public Library.

Diana Glosser will talk about "Rough Diamond: The Life of Colonel William Stephen Hamilton, Forgotten Son of Alexander Hamilton" by A.K. Fielding.

Members of the public who are interested in reading books about 17th and 18th Century American history are welcome to attend.

Hamilton was an Illinois pioneer who was an aide to Gov. Edward Coles before serving as an officer in the Black Hawk War.

For more information contact Roxanne Frey at 217-649-9482.

