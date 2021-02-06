District 87 superintendent Barry Reilly set to retire in 2022

“As that time gets closer, then it’ll probably get a bit more realistic for me, but at this point, it’s still far enough away that it’s kind of 'out of sight, out of mind,'” he said.

Having worn several hats for District 87, Reilly said of his retirement, “Part of that’s just a function of your age and your years of service, and of course by the time I retire, I will have been a superintendent for 12 years, which is a long tenure in the chair of being superintendent of a large district.”

Before he took the helm in July 2010, Reilly was a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal at Bloomington High School and then spent seven years serving as assistant superintendent of human resources for the district.

But Reilly’s time at District 87 started when he was still in college, studying to be a teacher.