District 87 superintendent Barry Reilly set to retire in 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 is beginning the search for a new superintendent to take the reins when Barry Reilly retires at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
After more than 30 years with the district, Reilly said, “it’ll be time.”
“But we still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We’re still in the midst of a pandemic. I still get excited about the people I’m around and the things that we get to do together as a team. I’m certainly looking forward to continuing that.”
Reilly, 55, said he made the decision in fall 2019 and notified the school board months ago that he plans to retire on June 30, 2022.
The board will hold a special meeting next Saturday to begin the process of finding his successor, starting with interviewing search firms. By about Thanksgiving 2021, Reilly said the district will likely know who will fill his shoes.
“As that time gets closer, then it’ll probably get a bit more realistic for me, but at this point, it’s still far enough away that it’s kind of 'out of sight, out of mind,'” he said.
Having worn several hats for District 87, Reilly said of his retirement, “Part of that’s just a function of your age and your years of service, and of course by the time I retire, I will have been a superintendent for 12 years, which is a long tenure in the chair of being superintendent of a large district.”
Before he took the helm in July 2010, Reilly was a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal at Bloomington High School and then spent seven years serving as assistant superintendent of human resources for the district.
But Reilly’s time at District 87 started when he was still in college, studying to be a teacher.
“I actually even started out as a student teacher in the spring of 1988, believe it or not,” he said. “I still remember it and Bloomington District 87 obviously has been a great, great place for me. I’ve met so many great people, many of whom I owe a lot of gratitude to for helping me along the way.
“The thing about District 87 is, it’s been around for a long time — over 160 years. I tell people this all the time: no matter how many years we’re here, it was here many years before us and it will be here many years after us. So what we try to do is build upon all the successes that others have laid out for us and that’s what we continue to hope to do.”
After next school year, Reilly is looking forward to spending time with his extended family, especially his 8-year-old grandson and the baby granddaughter his family is expecting this month.
“All things seem on track for her arrival here really soon, and that will be our first granddaughter. We’re super excited about that.”
