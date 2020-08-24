Eastern begins fall semester with COVID-19 safety precautions

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University students began their fall semester on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic with many of their classes spread out in campus buildings that are not typically used for academic purposes, including the University Union.
"I spent a lot of time in the Union directing traffic because students are not used to those spaces," said Michael Cornebise, interim associate dean in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Despite a few minor technical problems with these new spaces, Cornebise said the first day seemed to go smooth. In addition, Cornebise and leaders with the private, off campus Christian Campus House and the Newman Catholic Community said they were pleased to see most students meeting COVID-19 safety requirements by wearing masks.
"Everyone is staying masked and everyone is staying responsible," said Newman campus minister and Director Roy Lanham of the students he has seen so far.
Regarding class locations, Cornebise said he and fellow associate dean, Chris Mitchell, spent the bulk of their summer making arrangements to use nontraditional spaces throughout campus.
Cornebise said they wanted to give instructors plenty of space to teach face-to-face while they and their students maintain at least 6 feet of social distance from each other. He noted that the small classrooms of Coleman Hall, for example, can only accommodate up to eight to 12 students each and still meet this requirement.
Nontraditional spaces in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union, the Pemberton Hall student residence building, Booth Library, McAfee Gym and elsewhere are being used as part of this effort.
Cornebise said he is set to teach a world geography class in the University Union, with half of his 80 students meeting on Tuesdays and the other half on Thursdays. He said this will be his first hybrid class, which will offer in-person and online instruction. He noted that EIU is offering a variety of in-person, hybrid, and on-line courses this fall.
"I think it really helps to meet the needs of the students we are serving," Cornebise said.
As the fall semester begins, Lanham said the Newman center is using a large canopy adjacent to its building to host welcome events for students while social distancing outdoors. Lanham said it's been a little tough to engage with masked students when you can only see their eyes, but the events have still gone well.
Lanham said they have been limiting access to the Newman center building and having visitors sign in and out should contact tracing be needed if someone there were to test positive for COVID-19.
Matthew Thomas, lead campus minister for the Christian Campus House, said they had been preparing to host indoor services while social distancing and taking other safety measures, but then pivoted to not having the building open "out of an abundance of caution."
"I think the university is doing everything they can to keep us safe," Thomas said, adding that the Christian Campus House wants to do its part to protect studdnts too.
Thomas said the Christian Campus House has instead been focusing on online services, planned small group meetings and socially distanced outdoor events, such as inviting students to eat their "grab and go" university dining service meals at the Campus Pond pavilion on Sunday.
"We are doing activities that are good for the times and responsible," Thomas said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.