Eastern begins fall semester with COVID-19 safety precautions

Nontraditional spaces in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union, the Pemberton Hall student residence building, Booth Library, McAfee Gym and elsewhere are being used as part of this effort.

Cornebise said he is set to teach a world geography class in the University Union, with half of his 80 students meeting on Tuesdays and the other half on Thursdays. He said this will be his first hybrid class, which will offer in-person and online instruction. He noted that EIU is offering a variety of in-person, hybrid, and on-line courses this fall.

"I think it really helps to meet the needs of the students we are serving," Cornebise said.

As the fall semester begins, Lanham said the Newman center is using a large canopy adjacent to its building to host welcome events for students while social distancing outdoors. Lanham said it's been a little tough to engage with masked students when you can only see their eyes, but the events have still gone well.

Lanham said they have been limiting access to the Newman center building and having visitors sign in and out should contact tracing be needed if someone there were to test positive for COVID-19.