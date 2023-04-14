CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University senior Kristina Robinson settled into her desk Friday afternoon in Coleman Hall for an introduction to Spanish literature class, her fourth class of the day.

Robinson, a communication disorders and sciences in Spanish major, said it was an adjustment to return to this regular schedule after not having classes since April 5 due to the faculty and academic support professionals union's strike, but she was not complaining.

"It's nice to be back with the teachers," Robinson said. The Edwardsville resident added that she had joined them on the picket line a few times before the union suspended its strike at 8 a.m. Friday. "I wanted to show my support for them."

Eastern's chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 suspended its strike and is now considering what university administration characterized as a "last, best and final" contract offer.

Faculty and academic support professionals discussed the offer during a meeting Thursday afternoon, the union said in a statement. Though the offer was not endorsed by the union’s bargaining team, members decided to suspend the six-day strike and prepare to vote on the agreement.

The union represents 450 faculty, lab coordinators, advisers, recruiters, and counselors. They are expected to hold a ratification vote next week, though a date had not been set as of Friday afternoon.

"We know our cause is just," said Union President Jennifer Stringfellow in a statement. "And, we stood up, together, for the entire campus to demand that this administration prioritize our students and the educators and staff who teach and support them."

The university's administration announced that classes would resume in a statement addressed to students, the campus, and the Charleston community.

"EIU thanks all parties for their commitment to our students and willingness to collaboratively chart a pathway forward as the university and its UPI partners work together to advance EIU's mission," it said.

The union went on strike April 6 after more than a year of negotiations with the administration failed to yield a new contract. Union members have been working under an expired contract since September.

Wages have been a major sticking point. In an earlier statement detailing the administration's take on the negotiations, EIU President David Glassman argued that the university must spread resources among multiple priorities, while union leaders contended that members had saved the university a lot of money in recent years by taking on more work for less pay.

Faculty and academic support staff are now struggling to keep up with inflation, the union said, after working largely without cost-of-living raises during the state's budget impasse of 2015-2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Glassman said the union was asking for across-the-board salary increases of 7%, 5%, 5% and 4% over the next four years, while the university had offered increases of 3.75%, 3%, 3% and 2.25%. Over the life of the contract, the proposals would reportedly cost more than $9.3 million or $5.8 million, respectively.

The university's final offer, made early Wednesday, would provide 5%, 4%, 3%, and 3% in across-the-board salary increases along with increases in merit and other types of payment. The financial package exceeds $6.6 million over four years, Glassman said.

Other reservations also arose on Thursday. The union said its bargaining team could not endorse the administration's offer because it "did not offer union members a chance to do work that was missed during the strike."

Media Director Jennifer Hill with the Illinois Federation of Teachers, which is affiliated with UPI, said usually after a strike, the employer agrees to certain things as part of a return-to-work agreement. For example, she said the employer typically agrees to make-up pay for the days missed while on strike, as those were unpaid at the time.

"Employers expect the employees to catch up on missed work. Therefore, employees expect to be paid for that work. Examples of such work include grading assignments that students still did during the strike, scheduling make up office hours, etc.," Hill said.

Stringfellow said the administration's refusal to bargain terms to end the strike "does not give me much confidence in their respect for our profession of educating students.

"However, this line in the sand that they have drawn is the reality, and we must accept it," she said. "We look forward to being back in our classrooms and offices, teaching and supporting our students.”

Stringfellow, who is an associated professor in special education, said on Friday that the union has not always acted as a unified group in the past, so she appreciates all the individual members who have come together to work for a better contract.

"We are just really grateful for the united front that they put together and demonstrated, and we want to keep that going," Stringfellow said.

In a statement, lead union negotiator Billy Hung said working conditions would improve significantly for all members under the proposed contract.

The financial aspect of the offer "remains an effective pay cut," Hung said, but members will consider the package despite its cost because improving conditions for union members also means improving students' learning environment.

Hung, a biological sciences associate professor, said Friday afternoon that he was going through approximately 300 email messages from students as he prepared for the classes he teaches to resume on Monday. He said he will be busy helping students get caught up on their syllabuses, labs and classroom lectures, but is looking forward to seeing them again.

"After more than half a semester, you build a relationship with them. You know what their majors are and what their interests are," Hung said.

