CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support staff union is set to vote Tuesday on what university administration has characterized as a "last, best and final" contract offer.

Jennifer Stringfellow, president of EIU's chapter of University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100, said they will discuss the proposal with members during in-person and video meetings at 2 and 4:45 p.m. that day in the Martin Luther King, Jr. University Union.

Stringfellow said the discussion will include a recent revision that will enable faculty to be compensated for 1 1/2 days of doing work that was missed during the strike and eligible support staff to arrange to make up 1 1/2 days of this work at a later time.

In-person and electronic voting options will then be available for union members until 9 p.m. Tuesday. The union represents 450 faculty, lab coordinators, advisers, recruiters, and counselors.

"We want as many of our members to vote as can," Stringfellow said.

Members returned to work on April 14 after the union suspended its strike. The strike began on April 6 after more than a year of negotiations failed to yield a new contract, with wages being a major sticking point with the administration. The current contract expired in September.

EIU President David Glassman has reported that the university's final offer, made last week, would provide 5%, 4%, 3%, and 3% in across-the-board salary increases, plus increases in merit and other types of payment. The financial package reportedly exceeds $6.6 million over four years.

"We want to have a good relationship with the administration moving forward," Stringfellow said, adding that the union will have to work to ensure that this relationship has more equity. "Nobody wants to have (a strike) happen again if we can avoid it."

