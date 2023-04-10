CHARLESTON — The list of Illinois universities with professors on strike will grow by one on Tuesday.

Faculty and staff at Governors State University in University Park will take to the picket lines on Tuesday, joining union members from Chicago State University and Eastern Illinois University in calling for contract and wage improvements.

Faculty at EIU have been on strike since April 6. Chicago State University faculty began their strike on April 3.

Officials from all three faculty unions will be on hand at GSU on Tuesday to “denounce the university presidents' unwillingness to invest in students, faculty and staff,” according to a joint statement with the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

Tuesday also has been set aside for another bargaining session between the EIU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 and the university's administration. The bargaining session, set to begin at 4 p.m., will be the second since professors walked off the job on Thursday.

Negotiators met from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a Monday news release from the Illinois Federation of Teachers, all three universities have high populations of minority, first generation and low income students. Adequately supporting these students, striking faculty said, is worth the cost.

“EIU is a rural institution and essential to the vitality of the surrounding community,” the news release reads. “In addition to serving students in the local area, Black and Brown students make up 30% of the student body. The administration is failing their students by not investing in them or the faculty and staff who strengthen the university.”

The executive board of the Lake Land College Faculty Association also released a statement on Monday criticizing what it called “union-busting efforts” by the EIU administration and stating the group’s support for striking faculty across the state.

"As it is the policy of the LLCFA to not engage in any strike-breaking activities at any institution, our membership will not cross the picket line to teach classes, fulfill other duties belonging to our siblings, or disseminate requests from EIU to identify people willing to cross the picket lines,” the Mattoon group’s statement read.

The LLCFA said it encourages administrators at EIU, CSU and GSU to focus on negotiating and not on “trying to identify replacement labor to break the strike.”

The EIU union and university administration have been bargaining for over a year. Faculty and staff have worked without a contract since September.

Contract negotiations have centered on disputes over salary and workload.

Union members have said they sacrificed regular wage increases during the state’s budget impasse from 2015 to 2017 and during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep the university running. Now they’re seeking to keep up with inflation.

Statements from university administration released prior to Friday's negotiation session stated the union's "proposal would cost the university well over $10 million during the proposed four-year term of the agreement," and cited wage increases for faculty and academic support professionals in the recent past.

Regarding the Friday negotiation session, the EIU administration issued a statement Saturday that focused on the progress that had been made.

"We had a very productive session and resolved six non-economic issues during the course of the long day of bargaining. We look forward to our next meeting on Tuesday to make even further progress with the goal of reaching a mutually fair agreement between the University and our UPI partners as soon as possible," the statement said.

