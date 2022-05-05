Eastern grad builds friendships, community ties at Pemberton Hall

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University student Chavionne Thomas said she picked the centrally located Triad as her residence hall option while headed to campus four years ago, but was fortuitously assigned to historic Pemberton Hall.

"I ended up loving it here, so I stayed," Thomas said of Pemberton Hall, built in 1909 and known for being the oldest women's residence hall in Illinois.

Thomas, a psychology and Spanish major from Antioch, said she found opportunities for work as a resident assistant and for community service as a member of the Pemberton Hall Council, including volunteering with the hall's annual community haunted house. She also has built many friendships with her fellow residents there.

"I feel like Pemberton is very different than other halls. I feel like it's more of a family," Thomas said, adding with a smile that she has felt like a princess living there because the building resembles a castle.

Now, Thomas is preparing to say farewell to Pemberton and the first phase of her education at Eastern as she looks forward to graduating during the 1 p.m. spring commencement ceremony on Saturday at Lantz Arena. She then plans to move off campus and become a graduate student at EIU, seeking her master's in clinical mental health counseling.

Thomas said she will be a first-generation college graduate in her family, so the commencement ceremony will be a day of happy emotions and excitement for her and her family.

While she still has two years left at Eastern as a graduate student, Thomas said she already knows that her time there has prepared her for her future career as a bilingual counselor for adolescents. Thomas said she has had great opportunities for research through the psychology department and had great mentors among her instructors, including foreign languages professor Vanesa Landrus.

"She is one of the people here who have impacted me the most and made me feel comfortable and that I can be myself," Thomas said.

In addition to lessons learned as a TRiO Student Support Services intern, Thomas said her community service at Pemberton Hall and as council president there for the last two years also has helped toward her future career.

Thomas said the hall council has created mental health kits for the Sexual Assault Counseling & Information Service in Charleston and it has raised money for the HOPE of East Central Illinois domestic violence service provider in Charleston through the Pemberton Hall haunted house, including $1,100 this fall.

"I feel like I have come full circle at Pemberton Hall in that I am able to help the people that I want to work with in the future," Thomas said of becoming a counselor.

