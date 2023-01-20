Eastern Illinois board awards Hencken honorary degree

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's Board of Trustees unanimously voted Friday to award former president Lou Hencken an honorary degree of Doctor of Public Service.

Hencken is known for his rising through the ranks at Eastern, starting as a dishwasher on campus in the 1960s and ending his career as the university's tenth president from 2001 to 2007.

He came to Eastern as a transfer student in 1964 and later earned a bachelor's and master's degree from the university. His 41 years of consecutive employment at Eastern began in 1966 as a graduate assistant hall counselor.

Highlights of his career include serving as director of housing and dining services, associate vice-president for student affairs and later vice-president of student affairs.

When word came to Hencken that the board approved the honorary degree, he said he was "speechless" and "humbled" by the honor.

"I love Eastern and everything I did at Eastern I didn't do for awards, I did it because I love Eastern. I love the students. I love the people I worked with," Hencken said.

He said he couldn't take sole credit for all he was able to achieve at Eastern, however.

"I was fortunate to have a number of successes and it's not just because of me. I had the opportunity to work with a fantastic staff of people," Hencken said.

Hencken's close friend and former colleague, Eastern's Housing and Dining Director Mark Hudson, said his "powerful life commitment" to Eastern is something to be admired.

"He had opportunities where people were recruiting them, but he said, 'No, I'm staying here and I'm investing myself in EIU,'" Hudson said.

Aside from his years of work at Eastern, he also was popular on campus for his "all in" attitude.

"To know Lou as a person is to know that he has this incredible warmth and caring about him for everybody that he meets. In every role I've seen him in he's been that exact same person, approachable, caring, an excellent leader, has great vision," Hudson said. "It's just hard not to like the man."

Looking back on Hencken's time at the university, Hudson said "he loved this place and I think this place loved him back."

As a retiree, Hencken has remained involved at the university by serving on advisory boards and committees, assisting in philanthropic efforts and serving as part-time faculty for a decade after his retirement.

In nomination materials for the honor, nominators said "alumni spanning nearly five decades will testify to Lou's significance in their own growth and development."

