Eastern Illinois' College of Health and Human Services has new dean

CHARLESTON — John Storsved is returning to Eastern Illinois University as dean of its College of Health and Human Services.

“I’m beyond excited to return to EIU in this new and critical role,” Storsved said. “EIU has been at the forefront of Health and Human Services programming for many years, and I’m eager to play a part in continuing to enhance EIU’s reputation for student success and to further enrich the workforce readiness of our Central Illinois community.”

Storsved was associate professor and graduate coordinator in EIU’s Department of Kinesiology and Sports Studies before leaving in 2016 to serve as associate professor and director of the School of Exercise Science and Sport at Millikin University in Decatur.

“We are so pleased to welcome John back to campus,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Jay Gatrell. “Dr. Storsved is recognized as an outstanding colleague, person-centered leader, and committed to student learning. He brings valuable experience from his years at Millikin, and his familiarity with EIU and commitment to our mission and to our extraordinary students will allow him to make a positive impact right away.”

Storsved’s past positions also include compliance analyst for the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics at University of Illinois (2008-10), staff athletic trainer for Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana (2000-2012), and visiting assistant professor for the Department of Kinesiology and Community Health at University of Illinois (2004-2007). He’s also held various roles at Purdue University and Illinois State University, as well as a research coordinator and grants director at various organizations. He received tenure in several of his faculty roles.

Storsved also is a published researcher, with works focusing on an assortment of topics across physical therapy, kinesiology, and sports rehabilitation.

Ryan Hendrickson has served as acting dean for the past year. Storsved will begin his new role on July 5.

