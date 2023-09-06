CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University has reported a slight decrease in total enrollment for fall semester 2023 offset somewhat by international and graduate student numbers growing to record levels.

EIU reported that increases in international and graduate student populations have helped the university maintain "stable fall-to-fall 10th-day enrollment overall." The university’s headcount for fall 2023 is 8,804 students, compared to 8,857 last year.

Regarding international students, EIU reported that enrollment increased by 15%. This resulted in record highs for both the number of international students, 880, and countries represented, 60.

EIU also reported continued growth in graduate education, including a 1% increase in students from 1,941 in fall 2022 to an all-time high of 1,955 in fall 2023.

"The increase in high-achieving students and internationalization of our student population reflects the quality of our programs and the strength of our faculty and staff, who prioritize relationships with our students," said EIU President Jay Gatrell in a press release.

EIU reported that its commitment to academic excellence and status as a first-choice destination for high-achieving students continues is evidenced by year-over-year increases to the academic profile of new freshman and transfer students, with the highest number of students enrolled who are eligible to participate in the Pine Honors College in the last decade.

As the Pine Honors College continues to grow, EIU reported that it is investing in additional staffing and resources to support the increasing number of students in this program.

Vice President for Enrollment Management Josh Norman said he is proud of what the EIU enrollment management and admissions teams have accomplished despite the residual impact from COVID and the decline of community college enrollment driving the current cycle’s data.

Norman said it’s important to celebrate EIU's wins this cycle, but it’s also important to acknowledge that there is much work yet to be done.

"The members of our campus community focused on recruitment and retention developed over 100 strategic enrollment action plans for this next year, including new scholarships, student support programs, and strategic partnerships, among many other concepts to help the university continue to grow and increase the support of our current students," Norman said.

EIU’s figures come from its 10th-day enrollment report, the standard metric for enrollment data tracking in Illinois and the nationally accepted standard for tracking university and college enrollments every semester.

For EIU, the figures showed first-time freshman totals decreased from 863 to 809. The figures also showed a 24% increase in freshman enrollment in the College of Education, which EIU credited to targeted marketing/recruitment initiatives attracting prospective future teachers.

Enrollment figures for other demographics showed decreases for degree-seeking undergraduate students, 4,547 to 4,369, and post-baccalaureate undergraduate students, 44 to 33. The total number of undergraduates dropped from 6,916 to 6,849.

Meanwhile, the figures showed an increase for degree-seeking graduate students, 1,907 to 1,948, and a decrease for post-baccalaureate graduate students, 34 to 7. The total number of graduate students increased from 1,941 to 1,955.

Photos: EIU students paint light poles on courthouse square in Charleston Courthouse background (copy) City Hall backdrop Flower backdrop Jackson Avenue backdrop