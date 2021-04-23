Eastern Illinois University board names Madigan as chair, approves tuition rates

"You came in at a difficult time and rose to the challenge," he said.

Replacing Madigan as the board's vice chair will be Phillip "D.J." Thompson, a Belleville resident who's involved in higher education associations.

Meanwhile, with the tuition vote Friday, the board set rates for the 2021-22 school year that increase by a slightly higher amount compared to last year's change.

New students from Illinois who enter EIU next fall will pay a rate of $315.74 per semester hour, an increase of $7.10. The increase for those students that was put in place with the current school year was $6.04.

State law guarantees that returning students’ tuition rate remains the same for all four years of their undergraduate work, so the new rates apply to incoming students.

For new students from outside Illinois, the new tuition rate will be $394.68, an increase of $9.63. That rate increased by $7.05 last year.

Graduate student rates will increase from $312.63 to $320.45 for Illinois residents and from 750.31 to $769.07 for out-of-state students.