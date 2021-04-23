 Skip to main content
Eastern Illinois University board names new chair, approves tuition rates
CHARLESTON — Coles County resident Joyce Madigan will serve as chair of Eastern Illinois University's Board of Trustees for the coming year.

The board approved Madigan's appointment to the position during its annual selection of officers Friday. That took place during a meeting at which the board also approved a tuition rate increase for the coming year.

Joyce Madigan

Madigan

Madigan, partner in the Gilbert, Metzger & Madigan accounting firm, spent the last year as board vice chair. After the board's vote Friday, she thanked outgoing chair Barb Bauer for her time in the position, particularly in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

"You have been a terrific mentor for all of us," Madigan said. "You have set a wonderful example."

Bauer, a retired insurance company executive from Minier in Tazewell County, spent one year as the board's interim chair before being voted to the position a year ago. She will remain on the board as a member.

During Friday's meeting, EIU President David Glassman also praised Bauer's leadership during a time of remote learning and other out-of-the-ordinary practices forced on by the pandemic.

"You came in at a difficult time and rose to the challenge," he said.

Replacing Madigan as the board's vice chair will be Phillip "D.J." Thompson, a Belleville resident who's involved in higher education associations.

Meanwhile, with the tuition vote Friday, the board set rates for the 2021-22 school year that increase by a slightly higher amount compared to last year's change.

New students from Illinois who enter EIU next fall will pay a rate of $315.74 per semester hour, an increase of $7.10. The increase for those students that was put in place with the current school year was $6.04.

State law guarantees that returning students’ tuition rate remains the same for all four years of their undergraduate work, so the new rates apply to incoming students.

For new students from outside Illinois, the new tuition rate will be $394.68, an increase of $9.63. That rate increased by $7.05 last year.

Graduate student rates will increase from $312.63 to $320.45 for Illinois residents and from $750.31 to $769.07 for out-of-state students.

With another board vote Friday, housing rates and fees will increase across the board except for no change in rent for school year months at EIU University Apartments and University Court apartment complexes.

The board also approved contracts with newly hired men’s basketball coach Marty Simmons and with university workers represented by Teamsters Local No. 26, which provides for a 1% pay increase.

The board also gave its OK to several purchases Friday, including materials and a database access agreement for the university's Booth Library.

A printing services contract the board renewed Friday now carries a maximum cost of $350,000. That's about a $100,000 increase because of additional need for printed materials during the pandemic, EIU Vice President for Business Affairs Sean Reeder said.

