Eastern Illinois University board to act on COVID-19 sick leave policy

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University employees could get an additional six months to use sick leave offered through a federal COVID-19 relief program.

A vote scheduled for Friday's meeting of the university's Board of Trustees would extend the leave provided with the federal Emergency Paid Sick Leave act to July 30.

The federal law allowed for up to two weeks of paid leave for isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19, but ended Dec. 31.

The board's vote would extend the time to use the leave, but it still couldn't exceed a total of two weeks for each employee. An employee would have to have been at EIU for at least 30 days and not used all other paid leave to be eligible.

In a change from the original act, the leave couldn't used for an employee to care for someone else with COVID-19.