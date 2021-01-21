Eastern Illinois University board to act on COVID-19 sick leave policy

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University employees could get an additional six months to use sick leave offered through a federal COVID-19 relief program.
A vote scheduled for Friday's meeting of the university's Board of Trustees would extend the leave provided with the federal Emergency Paid Sick Leave act to July 30.
The federal law allowed for up to two weeks of paid leave for isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19, but ended Dec. 31.
The board's vote would extend the time to use the leave, but it still couldn't exceed a total of two weeks for each employee. An employee would have to have been at EIU for at least 30 days and not used all other paid leave to be eligible.
In a change from the original act, the leave couldn't used for an employee to care for someone else with COVID-19.
Also Friday, the board is set to vote on purchases of technology services to help provide required access for deaf and hard of hearing students.
The contract with Alternative Communication Services of Lombard would be for an hourly rate for services not to exceed $150,000 per year. The agreement would be in place from July 1 to June 30, 2023, with renewal options.
The university received five bids for the services; the recommended company's bid was the lower of two that met all qualifications.
Other votes scheduled for the meeting include:
- Approval of one-year renewal of EIU's contract with the Operating Engineers Local 399 union, covering seven employees.
The agreement would be retroactive to Aug. 1 of last year and go to July 31, 2021. It includes a 1% pay increase and a $250 bonus for each employee.
- Final approval of a change in the university's Intercollegiate Athletics Policy concerning use of state appropriations.
The change would eliminate the 1 1/2% cap on the amount of state funding that could go to athletics.
- A modification of the Faculty Senate constitution, removing a requirement that a faculty member has to be in at least their fourth semester of employment before they could serve on the senate.
The open session of the meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday in the Grand Ballroom of the university’s Martin Luther King Jr. Union.
Some members will take part remotely and attendance will be limited because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Access to a live stream of the meeting will be available online at eiu.zoom.us/j/99890829519?pwd=THdWazdiQU54a0xwL2VOOXNnbWtDdz09.
