Eastern Illinois University board to act on COVID-19 testing program

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University could begin using a rapid testing method for COVID-19 with a University of Illinois-developed program.
A vote on purchasing the testing program goes before the EIU Board of Trustees during its meeting Friday, when the board will also consider naming a student art gallery in honor of a late university faculty member.
The board is scheduled to act on purchasing the testing system, known as “SHIELD Illinois,” at a cost of no more than $310,000, according to information from EIU.
The cost includes $20 per test and a $5,000 set-up fee. The agreement with the UI to provide the tests would go through the end of current school year but could be extended if a coronavirus vaccine hasn’t been developed, according to the information from the university.
Also, another vote scheduled for Friday would authorize naming of the student art gallery at EIU’s Doudna Fine Arts Center in honor of the late Glenn Hild.
The proposed name change goes along with planned renovations of the gallery room funded largely by money raised and donated by Hild’s family and friends.
The EIU Naming Committee voted last month to recommend naming the gallery on honor of Hild, whose position at EIU included chairman of the Art and Design Department and Dean of College of Arts and Humanities.
Support Local Journalism
The board is also scheduled to give final approval to the university’s 2021 fiscal year budget. The budget totals just more than $147.1 million, a 1.7% increase from the one for the current year.
Another scheduled vote would remove the 1.5% limit on state appropriations that could be used for intercollegiate athletics.
Friday’s meeting is set to take place in the Grand Ballroom of EIU’s student union. The public portion is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. but attendance is limited because of restrictions in place with the coronavirus pandemic.
A live video feed of the public portion of the meeting will be available online at eiu.edu/trustees/online-meeting.php.
Board committee meetings and a possible executive session are scheduled to precede the public meeting portion.
LOOK BACK: Photos of Charleston's past
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!