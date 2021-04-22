 Skip to main content
Eastern Illinois University board to act on tuition increases
Eastern Illinois University board to act on tuition increases

CHARLESTON — Tuition rates for Eastern Illinois University will likely increase by a slighter higher amount next year compared to the most recent change.

Rates for the 2021-22 school year go to the university’s Board of Trustees during its meeting Friday.

State law guarantees that returning students’ tuition rate remain the same for all four years of their undergraduate work.

But students from Illinois who enter EIU next fall would pay a rate of $315.74 per semester hour, an increase of $7.10. The increase for those students that was put in place with the current school year was $6.04.

For new students from outside Illinois, the new tuition rate would be $394.68, an increase of $9.63. That rate increased by $7.05 last year.

Graduate student rates would increase from $312.63 to $320.45 for Illinois residents and from 750.31 to $769.07 for out-of-state students.

The board is also set to act on new housing rates and student fees for the coming school year. The rates and fees increase across the board except for no change in rent for school year months at EIU University Apartments and University Court apartment complexes.

The board is also set to approve contracts with newly hired men’s basketball coach Marty Simmons and with university workers represented by Teamsters Local No. 26, which provides for a 1% pay increase.

Election of board officers for the coming year is also on the agenda along with several purchases and expenditure approvals, including:

  • A state-required reimbursement toward a group insurance shortfall, must more than $1.7 million.
  • Various books and materials for the university’s Booth Library from EBSCO Industries of Cary, Illinois, not to exceed $500,000.
  • Membership in the Consortium of Academic Research Libraries, which is based at the University of Illinois and provides database access for Booth Library, not to exceed $430,000.
  • A renewal of a printing services contract with Fineline Printing Group of Indianapolis, not to exceed $350,000.
  • A fuel supply contract with South Central FS Inc. of Effingham, not to exceed $300,000.
The public portion of the board’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Friday, following business conducted in closed session in compliance with the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

The meeting will take place in the Grand Ballroom at the university’s Martin Luther King Jr. Union, but public attendance will be limited because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

A live video feed of the meeting will be available on the board’s website, eiu.edu/trustees/online-meeting.php.

