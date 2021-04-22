Eastern Illinois University board to act on tuition increases

CHARLESTON — Tuition rates for Eastern Illinois University will likely increase by a slighter higher amount next year compared to the most recent change.

Rates for the 2021-22 school year go to the university’s Board of Trustees during its meeting Friday.

State law guarantees that returning students’ tuition rate remain the same for all four years of their undergraduate work.

But students from Illinois who enter EIU next fall would pay a rate of $315.74 per semester hour, an increase of $7.10. The increase for those students that was put in place with the current school year was $6.04.

For new students from outside Illinois, the new tuition rate would be $394.68, an increase of $9.63. That rate increased by $7.05 last year.