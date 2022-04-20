Eastern Illinois University board to consider renaming Douglas Hall as Powell-Norton Hall

CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees is scheduled Friday to vote on a proposal to rename Douglas Hall as Powell-Norton Hall in honor of two prominent figures from Black history at this school.

President David Glassman, with the support of the President's Council, has proposed this new name in honor of Zella Powell and Ona Norton after the EIU Naming Committee voted in April 2021 to recommend a change and then considered various options. The committee's recommendation reasoning cited support of slavery by Douglas Hall's namesake, U.S. Sen. Stephen Douglas from Illinois.

The Powell-Norton Hall recommendation said Zella Powell is believed to be EIU's first Black graduate, earning a degree from Eastern State Normal School in 1910.

Powell's family migrated from the south in the mid-1800s and became one of the founding families of Mattoon. Her family owned a number of small businesses, and Zella grew up in what was described as a "prominent middle-class family." The recommendation said her family endured many acts of discrimination but persevered.

After graduating, Powell had a long career as an educator in Mattoon and then in Chicago. The recommendation said her achievements inspired her daughter, who obtained a master's in library science from the University of Michigan. Powell's daughter and son-in-law helped establish the Charles Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.

"Including Zella Powell's last name as part of this residence hall enables EIU to honor a pioneering family in Coles County while also honoring EIU's first Black graduate," Glassman's recommendation said.

Regarding Ona Norton, the recommendation said she was the matriarch of a cherished Black family in Charleston. In the 1950s when it was difficult for students of color to find off-campus housing in Charleston, she and her husband were approached by EIU's football coach about providing housing for some of his Black players.

The Nortons agreed and took in seven students in that first year. The Nortons gradually expanded the number of students they helped, eventually acquiring additional houses near campus in which to board them.

In addition, the recommendation noted that the Chamber of Commerce named Norton their "Woman of the Year" in 1967 for her community involvement. She was active with the Charleston Senior Center, Wesley United Methodist Church, and the Charleston Civic Association. Although not a graduate of EIU, she did attend some classes there before getting married in 1913.

"Including Ona Norton's last name as part of this residence hall enables EIU to honor a pillar of the Charleston community who was instrumental in providing for the housing needs of Black students, including student athletes. Douglas Hall today provides housing to a significant number of student-athletes," Glassman's recommendation said.

Douglas Hall is an all male residence hall at Eastern. Douglas Hall, along with connecting Lincoln Hall, was named in 1951 in commemoration of the famous debates between Douglas and Abraham Lincoln during their 1858 senate race.

One of those debates was held in Charleston. The pair’s main debate topic was the expansion of slavery in the new U.S. territories, which Douglas supported.

The board is scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Friday in the Grand Ballroom at the Martin Luther King, Jr. University Union. The agenda reports that the board will hold a period of public comment prior to taking action on the name change recommendation.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

