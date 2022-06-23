Eastern Illinois University board to vote on new master's degree program

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University could begin offering an online initial licensure program for pre-service secondary teachers following Friday's meeting of the university’s board of trustees.

The program would aim to address the need for educators in Illinois and build on already in-progress initiatives at Eastern including the Golden Apple Post-baccalaureate program, the Rural School Initiative and the Grow Your Own Cohorts at partner schools in the region.

The online program would provide an accessible and structured route to teacher licensure for candidates who have earned a qualifying undergraduate or graduate degree. It is set up to allow place-bound and nontraditional candidates who would otherwise not be able to complete a traditional, on-campus program.

The program includes a full-year residency that will allow individuals in the program to select from unpaid, paid or third-party funded placements in their communities.

Once complete, individuals are eligible for an Illinois Professional Educator License.

The program includes 48 total credit hours for completion, 12 of those being for residency.

The board will also vote on two contracts for coaches, one for new head football coach Chris Wilkerson and another for a contract renewal for head women’s basketball coach Matt Bollant.

Wilkerson’s contract will be for a term of nearly five years, beginning on Jan. 26, 2022 and ending Dec. 31, 2026, with an annual salary of $185,000. The contract will include terms typical for the position.

Bollant’s contract would be a two-year extension of his previous contract.

The board will begin its meeting with an executive session at 11:30 a.m. in the University Ballroom of the MLK Jr. Union. The open session of the meeting will begin at 1 p.m.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.