Eastern Illinois University cancels classes, plans 'student mental health days'

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University has scheduled "Student Mental Health Days" on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We recognize that mental health issues have increased on our campus and the broader community similar to other universities across the country. These issues have undoubtedly been exacerbated by the lingering pandemic which continues to create uncertainty and stress for our students. We hear this every day from students and concerned colleagues," the university said on its website.

Academic classes will be cancelled and "a variety of targeted, intentional, and focused wellness activities and educational events will be available for all students."

Classes resume Thursday and Friday.

"We hope our students will use these two days designed to help de-stress and to prepare their minds and bodies to finish the academic semester strong. Please know that EIU — as a community — is ALL IN for you, for your mental health and well-being, and committed to the success of every learner," the site said.

