Eastern Illinois University committee considering Douglas Hall name to meet Wednesday

The group also decided the input should come from students and alumni and current and former employees.

Members of the community will also have their say and the committee will also look at how similar issues have been handled elsewhere.

The Naming Committee is following a charge from EIU President David Glassman to make a recommendation on the name of the residence hall. Discussion of possibly changing the building's name has come up before and dates to 2010.

The committee is supposed to come up with its recommendation and the university's Board of Trustees would make any actual decision on whether to change the building's name.

The committee is supposed to have its recommendation by end of the school year. Wednesday's agenda also includes discussion of a meeting schedule for the rest of the semester.

Glassman called for a return to the matter in September during a meeting of the EIU Board of Trustees. Stephen Douglas, for whom the building is named, supported slavery which is "contrary to EIU's values," he said.