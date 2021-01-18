Eastern Illinois University committee considering Douglas Hall name to meet Wednesday

CHARLESTON — The committee considering a name change for Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall is scheduled to meet Wednesday to hear a report on how the group will receive public input on the issue.
The meeting of the university's Naming Committee is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and will be conducted remotely to address precautions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the public who want to address the committee during the meeting should contact Ken Wetstein, EIU vice president for advancement, by email at kawetstein@eiu.edu by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
A live video feed of the meeting will be available online atyoutu.be/La8kj4TywhE.
The meeting's agenda includes a report from a subcommittee that met last week to discuss how to gather public input.
Wednesday's meeting is also set for the group discuss questions for public forums and the design of a survey, two methods the subcommittee decided should be part of the public input.
The subcommittee discussed the use of surveys, public forums, input from experts and more.
The group also decided the input should come from students and alumni and current and former employees.
Members of the community will also have their say and the committee will also look at how similar issues have been handled elsewhere.
The Naming Committee is following a charge from EIU President David Glassman to make a recommendation on the name of the residence hall. Discussion of possibly changing the building's name has come up before and dates to 2010.
The committee is supposed to come up with its recommendation and the university's Board of Trustees would make any actual decision on whether to change the building's name.
The committee is supposed to have its recommendation by end of the school year. Wednesday's agenda also includes discussion of a meeting schedule for the rest of the semester.
Glassman called for a return to the matter in September during a meeting of the EIU Board of Trustees. Stephen Douglas, for whom the building is named, supported slavery which is "contrary to EIU's values," he said.
Douglas Hall and its neighboring Lincoln Hall were named in commemoration of the debates between Douglas and Abraham Lincoln during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign. One of the debates took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
Glassman first reconvened the Naming Committee to make a recommendation on changing the building's name. He later amended his instructions to ask the group for a recommendation on whether the university should still commemorate the debates.