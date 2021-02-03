Eastern Illinois University committee continues work on gathering input on Douglas Hall name

Douglas Hall and its neighboring Lincoln Hall were named in honor of the debates between Douglas and Abraham Lincoln during the 1858 Illinois U.S. Senate race. One of the debates took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.

Glassman told the committee its recommendation could be to make no change or keep the name while providing context of the debates and Douglas' position on slavery.

The president also said the group could recommend changing both buildings' names or leaving Lincoln Hall as the sole commemoration of the debates.

Committee member Diane Burnes, who's working on developing the survey questions, said Glassman's charge would probably be best for an introduction or explanation of what the survey is asking.

The survey could use an agree-disagree scale with its questions and the chance for elaboration for those who wish to provide it, she said.

Wetstein noted that Glassman didn't ask the committee to recommend a different name for Douglas Hall if it does favor changing it.