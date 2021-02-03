Eastern Illinois University committee continues work on gathering input on Douglas Hall name

CHARLESTON — The various recommendations a committee could make on the name of Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall could be what it uses to decide what to ask people about it.
The university's Naming Committee on Wednesday discussed how to include information on its mission as well as present questions for public forums and surveys it will use to come up with its recommendation.
The group is on track to use the rest of February to finalize the forums and surveys and get the input from the two methods next month. That would leave April as "our month of deliberation," said EIU Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein, the committee's facilitator.
The committee discussed using its charge from university President David Glassman on considering whether to recommend a change of the name of the university residence hall.
The group agreed that Glassman's instructions would be best used for an explanation of what forum and survey participants should consider before addressing a limited number of questions.
Glassman said he wanted to revisit the issue, which dates to 2010, of the building's name because of the association between slavery and Stephen Douglas, for whom it was named.
Douglas Hall and its neighboring Lincoln Hall were named in honor of the debates between Douglas and Abraham Lincoln during the 1858 Illinois U.S. Senate race. One of the debates took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
Glassman told the committee its recommendation could be to make no change or keep the name while providing context of the debates and Douglas' position on slavery.
The president also said the group could recommend changing both buildings' names or leaving Lincoln Hall as the sole commemoration of the debates.
Committee member Diane Burnes, who's working on developing the survey questions, said Glassman's charge would probably be best for an introduction or explanation of what the survey is asking.
The survey could use an agree-disagree scale with its questions and the chance for elaboration for those who wish to provide it, she said.
Wetstein noted that Glassman didn't ask the committee to recommend a different name for Douglas Hall if it does favor changing it.
However, he added that "I think we're going to get that input anyway," while Burns commented that it would be good to get that input while the opportunity is there.
The Naming Committee is meeting on every other Wednesday to meet Glassman's request that it come up with its recommendation before the end of the current school year.
With its current schedule, the committee is expected to have its recommendation in time for the university Board of Trustees to consider possible action during the board's June meeting.
The recommendation will first go to Glassman, who would then present it to the board for any actual decision on the building's name.