Eastern Illinois University committee could be near decision on Douglas Hall name

Based on the Naming Committee’s meeting’s schedule to date, Wednesday’s meeting would be its last of the current EIU school year. Glassman asked the committee to decide on its recommendation by the end of the school year.

The committee’s work during the last few months has concentrated on seeking public input on the issue, conducting public forums with various EIU community and public groups and distributing a survey.

Last month, the group heard from Ball State University history professor Nicole Etcheson, who said the history of the debates could be recognized without naming a building for one of the participants.

Slavery was the main issue of the Lincoln-Douglas debates, which took place during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign. The residence halls were named in the 1950s to recognize that one of the debates took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.

The recommendation the committee makes will go to Glassman for consideration of what, if any, recommendation to forward to the university’s Board of Trustees.