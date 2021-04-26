 Skip to main content
Eastern Illinois University committee could be near decision on Douglas Hall name
CHARLESTON — An Eastern Illinois University committee might be set to make its recommendation on the name of the university’s Douglas Hall.

The university’s Naming Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday with agenda items including discussion of its mission from EIU President David Glassman.

The committee’s meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and will be conducted remotely.

Those wanting to view the meeting or make comments to the committee should send an email request by 5 p.m. Tuesday to university Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein at kawetstein@eiu.edu.

Glassman asked the committee to come up with a recommendation on whether to keep or change the name of the residence hall, which along with its neighboring Lincoln Hall were named to recognize the Lincoln-Douglas debates.

When announcing the decision last year, Glassman said the issue should be considered in light of recent incidents of racial injustice and the racist views of Stephen A. Douglas, who took part in the debates against Abraham Lincoln.

Based on the Naming Committee’s meeting’s schedule to date, Wednesday’s meeting would be its last of the current EIU school year. Glassman asked the committee to decide on its recommendation by the end of the school year.

The committee’s work during the last few months has concentrated on seeking public input on the issue, conducting public forums with various EIU community and public groups and distributing a survey.

Last month, the group heard from Ball State University history professor Nicole Etcheson, who said the history of the debates could be recognized without naming a building for one of the participants.

Slavery was the main issue of the Lincoln-Douglas debates, which took place during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign. The residence halls were named in the 1950s to recognize that one of the debates took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.

The recommendation the committee makes will go to Glassman for consideration of what, if any, recommendation to forward to the university’s Board of Trustees.

Only the board has the actual authority to change the building’s name and its next meeting is scheduled for June 25.

