Eastern Illinois University committee plans forums on Douglas Hall name issue

CHARLESTON — There will be multiple public forums, including one for the general public, on the question of whether to change the name of Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall.
Only one of the forums the university's naming committee discussed Wednesday has been scheduled yet. But the group indicated there will be three forums for students along with ones for EIU faculty and staff.
The committee addressed the forum audiences and survey questions it will use for input on its decision for a recommendation on the residence hall's name.
EIU President David Glassman has instructed the committee to make a recommendation on Douglas Hall, based on concerns of the man for whom the building was named and his connection to slavery.
Douglas Hall and its neighboring Lincoln Hall were named in the 1950s to commemorate the debate between Douglas and Abraham Lincoln that took place in Charleston during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign.
The issue of changing the building name has been discussed previously, dating to 2010.
Citing recent events of racial injustice and other concerns, Glassman told the committee to make a recommendation on whether to keep the name and whether the university should continue to commemorate the debate.
On Wednesday, the committee decided to have one forum for the university's student government, fraternity and sorority organizations and minority groups.
Another forum will be for the Douglas Hall council and the university's residence hall association while the third will be a general student forum.
The community forum and the forum for EIU staff are yet to be scheduled. A forum for the EIU Faculty Senate will take place March 24.
All of the forums will be conducted remotely with access through the Zoom videoconferencing program. EIU Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein, the committee's facilitator, indicated a schedule and access information will be announced once finalized.
Also Wednesday, the committee decided on the format of a survey it will use to gather input on its recommendation.
The survey will start with an introduction to and history of the issue. Responders will then choose whether they feel the building's name should be changed or retained, then indicate on a scale how strongly they feel about their choices.
The committee decided to have respondents indicate if they're EIU employees, students or community members, but leave providing names optional.
The group didn't discuss how to make the survey available.
Wetstein told the committee that more information on a historian or other guest speaker to address the group should be available at its next meeting, set for March 17.
The committee is made up of EIU faculty, staff and student representatives and its recommendation will go to Glassman for a decision on whether to present it to the university's Board of Trustees. It would be up to the board to make a decision on changing Douglas Hall's name.
Glassman said he would like the committee's recommendation by the end of the current school year, though the group indicated it likely won't be ready for the board to consider until its meeting in June.