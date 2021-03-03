Eastern Illinois University committee plans forums on Douglas Hall name issue

The issue of changing the building name has been discussed previously, dating to 2010.

Citing recent events of racial injustice and other concerns, Glassman told the committee to make a recommendation on whether to keep the name and whether the university should continue to commemorate the debate.

On Wednesday, the committee decided to have one forum for the university's student government, fraternity and sorority organizations and minority groups.

Another forum will be for the Douglas Hall council and the university's residence hall association while the third will be a general student forum.

The community forum and the forum for EIU staff are yet to be scheduled. A forum for the EIU Faculty Senate will take place March 24.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All of the forums will be conducted remotely with access through the Zoom videoconferencing program. EIU Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein, the committee's facilitator, indicated a schedule and access information will be announced once finalized.

Also Wednesday, the committee decided on the format of a survey it will use to gather input on its recommendation.