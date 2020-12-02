Eastern Illinois University committee to discuss how to get input on possible Douglas Hall renaming

CHARLESTON — The group charged with coming up with a recommendation on whether the name of Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall should be changed plans to discuss how to get public input on the issue.
The university's Naming Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday but is not expected to decide on its recommendation at that time.
The meeting's agenda includes discussion of "methods of soliciting feedback from constituents" as well as scheduling future meetings.
Gathering public input on possibly changing the residence hall's name was a decision the committee made during a meeting in October.
That was at the suggestion of EIU President David Glassman, who had announced in September that he would have the committee take up the issue.
Glassman said possibly changing the name, which has been discussed in the past, was relevant because of the connection to slavery with Stephen A. Douglas, the man for whom the building was named.
During the committee's last meeting, Glassman said he wanted the committee to decide on its recommendation by the end of the university's school year.
The committee isn't supposed to suggest an alternative name for the residence hall. Its recommendation will go the EIU Board of Trustees, which would make any actual decision on the matter.
Douglas Hall was named for the U.S. Senator famous for taking part in a series of debates with Abraham Lincoln during the 1858 campaign for the senate seat.
One of the debates took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston and EIU also has a residence hall named for Lincoln that's next to Douglas Hall.
The committee's meeting Thursday is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday and will be conducted remotely because of restrictions in place with the coronavirus pandemic.
A live video feed of the meeting will be available online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBSXor4VIjA. Links to the video feed and the meeting's agenda are available on the EIU website at https://www.eiu.edu/media/viewstory.php?action=1508.
Public comment will be allowed but advance arrangements are required.
Those wanting to comment during the meeting should contact EIU Vice President for University Advancement Ken Wetstein by 10 a.m. Thursday.
That can be done by calling 217-581-5129 or sending an email to kawetstein@eiu.edu.
