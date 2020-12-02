Eastern Illinois University committee to discuss how to get input on possible Douglas Hall renaming

During the committee's last meeting, Glassman said he wanted the committee to decide on its recommendation by the end of the university's school year.

The committee isn't supposed to suggest an alternative name for the residence hall. Its recommendation will go the EIU Board of Trustees, which would make any actual decision on the matter.

Douglas Hall was named for the U.S. Senator famous for taking part in a series of debates with Abraham Lincoln during the 1858 campaign for the senate seat.

One of the debates took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston and EIU also has a residence hall named for Lincoln that's next to Douglas Hall.

The committee's meeting Thursday is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday and will be conducted remotely because of restrictions in place with the coronavirus pandemic.