Eastern Illinois University committee to help students understand Douglas Hall issue
CHARLESTON — Surveys of Eastern Illinois University students about whether the name of the university's Douglas Hall should be changed will include information on why it's being considered.

That was one of the conclusions the EIU Naming Committee reached Wednesday during its ongoing planning for getting input on possibly changing the name of the residence hall.

It was based on a decision by a subcommittee of the group that met last week to rely heavily on input from students and others in the university community, though the general public will also have a say.

The subcommittee also decided to use surveys and public forums as the primary ways to get that input, and also to rely on past discussions of the issue and consider how similar issues have been handled elsewhere.

On Wednesday, committee member Claudia Janssen-Danyi said surveys "should take the time" to include information on the issue of Douglas Hall's name.

Current students might not be familiar with the history of the man for whom the building is named or the issue surrounding it, she said.

The Naming Committee is following a charge from EIU President David Glassman to make a recommendation on whether to keep the building named in honor of the former U.S. Senator from Illinois.

Douglas Hall and the neighboring Lincoln Hall are named for Stephen Douglas and Abraham Lincoln in recognition of their 1858 Senate race debates, one of which took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.

Similar discussions have taken place in the past with no change of the building's name.

Glassman called for a return to the matter in September during a meeting of the EIU Board of Trustees. Douglas supported slavery, which is "contrary to EIU's values," he said.

Glassman first reconvened the Naming Committee to make a recommendation on changing the building's name. He later amended his instructions to ask the group for a recommendation on whether the university should still commemorate the debates.

On the approach for public forums, the committee decided Wednesday to try to keep them focused on Douglas and the building's name. 

"Let's try to make sure we ask questions that shed light on that area," said Ken Wetstein, EIU vice president for advancement and the committee's facilitator.

He said comments at the forums could also range into removed Confederate war monuments and other issues related to civil rights.

No one from the public addressed the committee Wednesday. But Wetstein told the group about a phone conversation he had with Mattoon resident Jerry Groninger, who expressed "strong opposition" to changing the name.

Groninger said the Charleston debate site "is a bit of history we can't rewrite" and "it should not be confused with political correctness," Wetstein related.

With Glassman asking that the committee reach its recommendation by the end of the school year, the committee decided to schedule its upcoming meetings for every other Wednesday.

Wetstein said he informed Glassman that the recommendation might not be ready to go to the university's Board of Trustees until the board's June meeting. The board has the actual authority on whether to change the building's name.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

