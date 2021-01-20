Eastern Illinois University committee to help students understand Douglas Hall issue

CHARLESTON — Surveys of Eastern Illinois University students about whether the name of the university's Douglas Hall should be changed will include information on why it's being considered.

That was one of the conclusions the EIU Naming Committee reached Wednesday during its ongoing planning for getting input on possibly changing the name of the residence hall.

It was based on a decision by a subcommittee of the group that met last week to rely heavily on input from students and others in the university community, though the general public will also have a say.

The subcommittee also decided to use surveys and public forums as the primary ways to get that input, and also to rely on past discussions of the issue and consider how similar issues have been handled elsewhere.

On Wednesday, committee member Claudia Janssen-Danyi said surveys "should take the time" to include information on the issue of Douglas Hall's name.