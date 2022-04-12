Eastern Illinois University creates Lincoln College transfer plan.

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The entrance to Lincoln College is shown on the morning of March 31, the day after the planned closure was announced.

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University has announced plans to be a transfer and teach-out partner for Lincoln College.

In a Tuesday press release, EIU said that Lincoln students will have increased flexibility and assistance in creating a path to transfer to the university. Eastern is also waiving application fees for Lincoln students.

Lincoln College announced late last month it plans to close in May at the end of its spring semester. The announcement means any students not graduating in May will need to find another institution if they plan to continue pursuing a degree. It has also led to a social media campaign by alumni, donors, students, employees and community members to seek out a major donor.

More information about Eastern's transfer process for Lincoln College students can be found at www.eiu.edu/transfer/lincolncollege.php.

Eastern joins other central Illinois colleges and universities in offering agreements with Lincoln College transfer students, including Eureka College, Millikin University and Illinois Wesleyan University.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

