CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University faculty and academic support professionals walked the picket line and attended a rally on Thursday during the first day of their strike.

Many EIU students stood with their professors, academic advisers and counselors at the rally in Morton Park and walked alongside them in the picket line in front of Old Main, where EIU's administrative offices are located.

"It feels fantastic to see some unity on campus," said School of Technology professor Isaac Slaven as he picketed with colleagues and students. He carried a giant sign saying, "Today, I teach my students to stand up for themselves."

The students in the picket line included senior Brittany Kelley, a Charleston resident and music education student. Kelley said she and her classmates work with world-renowned faculty in the Doudna Fine Arts Center, and those instructors "do so much for us," including advising and answering course questions outside of regular work hours.

"I have been standing here all day with the music faculty because they deserve better than this," Kelley said in reference to their current wages. She carried a red, apple-shaped sign saying, "Teachers deserve more than apples!"

Disputes over salary and workload have been at the center of negotiations that have been going on for more than a year between EIU's chapter of University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100 and the university's administration. The union voted to strike starting Thursday as it prepares for the next scheduled negotiating session on Friday.

Union members set up a giant inflatable rat at the picket line. The rat was accompanied by a sign saying current EIU President David Glassman is set to be paid $170,000 to serve as a faculty member for nine months after his retirement this summer, while instructors in other nine-month faculty categories make $30,082 to $53,541.

The union has said its members sacrificed regular wage increases during the state's budget impasse several years ago and during the COVID-19 pandemic to help keep EIU going, and are now seeking to keep up with inflation.

Statements from university administration have countered that the union's "last economic proposal would cost the university well over $10 million during the proposed four-year term of the agreement," and cited wage increases for faculty and academic support professionals in the recent past.

EIU said in a statement on Thursday that regarding classes this week, the university does not yet know which full-time faculty may or may not be participating in the strike. However, classes taught by part-time instructors, department chairs or other instructor categories not included in the bargaining unit will continue as scheduled. For that reason, EIU is advising all students to attend classes as scheduled unless a faculty member has informed them specifically that a class has been canceled.

"Likewise, all students are advised to continue participating in all online courses and online elements of hybrid courses as outlined in the course syllabus," EIU stated. "If temporary instructors are assigned to assist with specific courses, students would be informed via email by the affiliated department chair. Arrangements for individual courses may vary by modality and discipline."

EIU said it looks forward to resuming negotiations on Friday as it continues to work toward a "mutual resolution that sensibly balances its employees’ needs with the opportunity, accessibility, and quality education all EIU students and families have come to expect. Students and families can be confident EIU has contingencies in place for ensuring current students complete the Spring 2023 semester and graduate on time."

Faculty and students who spoke at Thursday's rally said they were there to support each other, but would rather be back in their classes with a new contract in place.

"We need a fair contract. We need to be back in our classrooms. We need to be taking care of our students," said teaching learning and foundations instructor Dana Stodden. Stodden, an annually contracted faculty member, said she makes less now than graduates from her program who become new teachers, and she is worried about being able to afford to retire.

Rally speakers also expressed disdain at the idea that their classes might be taught by substitutes during the strike.

"We're supposed to be getting substitutes. I don't think any of those substitutes know how to write an individualized education plan," said senior Cori Hoekstra, a special education and elementary education major from Homewood. She said qualified, fairly-paid instructors are essential to her completing her education to teach special needs students.

Nontraditional student Mike Strack, a Monticello native enrolled in the interdisciplinary studies degree program, said he is required to attend classes as part of his Chapter 31 education benefits as a disabled veteran. Strack, a Navy veteran, said he is worried about how an extended disruption in classes might affect those benefits and his plans to pursue a master's degree next.

Strack said he feels that EIU's administration and the faculty union have both used students as pawns to raise the stakes of their negotiations. Strack said he has voiced his concerns about the strike to officials in both groups by sending them an example of a lawsuit that he believes students could file for having their contract for education services breached.

"My intent is to try to get a resolution," Strack said, adding he hopes to see the two sides reach an agreement as soon as possible.

Photos: Eastern Illinois University faculty strike