CHARLESTON — The union that represents faculty, academic advisors, recruiters, counselors, and lab coordinators at Eastern Illinois University is scheduled to vote March 8-9 on authorizing a strike

EIU University Professionals of Illinois reported in a press release that it plans to take this action after nearly one year of bargaining and "little movement in mediation." The union reported that a “yes” vote would give its bargaining team the power to file official strike authorization paperwork with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board if no agreement can be made at the bargaining table.

Union lead negotiator Billy Hung, who is an associate professor in biological sciences at Eastern, said in the release that they feel negotiations have stalled.

“The administration continues to offer an effective pay cut for workload increases, and we just cannot agree to that," Hung said. "They will have to make some movement to prove that they’re taking bargaining seriously. We work hard to support our students and this institution, and we deserve not only respect for our work, but appropriate compensation along with it. Our members should not have to pay our school just to work here.”

The JG-TC is seeking a response from Eastern's administration to the union scheduling a strike vote.

EIU UPI President Jennifer Stringfellow, who is a a professor of special education at Eastern, said in the release that the union does not want to strike. She added this vote is not a step that they take lightly.

“After nearly a year of bargaining, we’ve seen so little progress on issues that are critical to faculty and staff retention and that will strengthen the university," Stringfellow said. "It’s time for EIU administration to demonstrate that they prioritize our students and value our work. It’s time to settle this fairly. If they continue to propose insultingly low offers, we’ll have no choice left but to strike.”

The union began negotiations with the university in March 2022 and later called for a federal mediator by November. The union reported that the two sides are not close to an agreement, with the primary issues on the bargaining table that remain being salary and workload demands that directly impact availability of service to students. The next bargaining session is scheduled for March 10.

