CHARLESTON — The stillness of the cathedral-like Marvin Foyer at Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library was briefly broken late Wednesday morning as a group of faculty and academic support professionals arrived there during a break in the school day.

They were there to vote vote on whether to authorize a strike for members of Eastern Illinois University's chapter of University Professionals of Illinois, the union that represents faculty members, academic advisers, recruiters, counselors and lab coordinators. The union called this vote after nearly a year of bargaining with university administration on a new contract.

"We need to support our faculty," said Carlos Amaya, a professor of Spanish who teaches in the World Languages and Cultures Department. "We love teaching. If we don't get a contract, we can't teach."

University administration, in a prepared statement, declined to comment on the active negotiations.

Voting by the approximately 290 members of the union started Wednesday morning and is scheduled to continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday in the foyer at Booth Library's north entrance.

Union leaders say a “yes” vote would give their bargaining team the power to file official strike authorization paperwork with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board if no agreement can be made at the bargaining table.

Jennifer Stringfellow, president of the EIU union chapter and a professor of special education, said calling this vote on authorizing a strike was a difficult decision for everyone involved.

Union volunteer Todd Bruns, who is on the faculty at Booth Library and chair of the EIU Faculty Senate, added that the union has not come close to a strike authorization since the early 2000s.

Stringfellow said union leaders hope that a strong showing of members in support of authorizing a strike will make an impression as the next scheduled bargaining session begins Friday morning, before spring break starts the following week.

"We are voting to strike so we hopefully don't have to strike. That vote sends the administration a message," Stringfellow said.

The union has reported that it began negotiations with the university in March 2022 and called for a federal mediator by November. Union leaders say the two sides are not close to an agreement, with the primary remaining issues being salary and workload demands. The latter issue, they say, directly affects the availability of services for students.

After casting his ballot, physics professor Don Pakey said he believes Eastern's administration has demonstrated bad management practices by having faculty handle an increasingly high workload at relatively low pay for their work. He said this lowers the quality of the education that faculty can provide to students.

He said he is also upset by what he described as a "sweetheart deal" for EIU President David Glassman, whose contract will allow him to earn $160,000 for working nine months as an anthropology professor after his June retirement.

"Eastern is supposed to be a teaching school," Pakey said, "but they are going out of their way to make it hard for us to do that."

